Kick off Summer Safely: Food Safety Tips for Memorial Day & Beyond

By Francine L. Shaw

Memorial Day weekend is the official summer kick-off, with parties, al fresco meals, barbeques and other warm weather celebrations. As you prepare for your busy summer season – hosting guests and holding special summer events – it’s critical to follow proper food safety protocols to keep the foods – and your guests – safer.

With hot summer temperatures, outdoor entertaining, warm weather buffets and other seasonal fiestas, the risks for foodborne illnesses increase significantly. To help prevent foodborne illnesses this summer, follow these tips:

Train your staff. Make food safety training a priority, as part of employees’ onboarding process. Hold food safety “reminders and refreshers” often throughout the year. Don’t simply teach food safety protocols, but also emphasize why these “rules” are so important. Clearly outline the possible repercussions if employees don’t comply with these food safety procedures (e.g., foodborne illnesses, allergic reactions, norovirus – even death).

You will boost customer loyalty (and joy!) if you stock your kitchen with allergy-friendly products for food-allergic guests. Offer gluten-free breads and pastas. Keep dairy-free milks (such as soy and almond) and non-dairy ice creams on hand. Stock “free from” desserts that are made without the top allergens. Guests with food allergies will be delighted if you can prepare meals that are safe for them to eat. Avoid cross contact. Note the difference between cross contact and cross contamination. Anyone can become ill from cross contamination if they eat foods that have touched raw meats, poultry or eggs. Cross contact is dangerous only for food-allergic guests, who may inadvertently ingest their allergens if proper care wasn’t taken during food prep. Ensure that your staff avoids cross-contact. Use separate utensils, equipment and plates for food-allergic guests’ meals. Keep food allergens (e.g., nuts, flour, wheat) separate and covered. Don’t chop nuts on a cutting board and then use the same board to chop vegetables for a salad, which could be dangerous (or even deadly!) for someone with nut allergies.

Summer should be filled with sunny skies, warm weather, dining outside, delicious food, chilled drinks, and quality time with family and friends. Be sure to follow proper food safety protocols to keep everyone safe, healthy and happy this summer – and all throughout the year!

Francine L. Shaw is President/CEO of Savvy Food Safety, Inc. which offers a robust roster of services, including consulting, auditing, expert writing/updating and implementation of HACCP plans, food safety education, food safety inspections, curriculum development, and more. Francine’s diverse background includes spending over 20 years in the food service industry, beginning as an hourly employee and eventually an operating partner. She continued her career as a food safety subject matter expert working in academia as well as private sector, her company has performed thousands of food safety inspections – for both local health departments and the private sector. Francine is a well-respected international speaker, and has been featured as a food safety expert in numerous media outlets, including the BBC World Series Radio, Dr. Oz Show, the Huffington Post, iHeartRadio, Food Safety News, Food Management Magazine, EATER, and Food Service Consultants Society International.