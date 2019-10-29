Kick Start Your Morning with Press Waffle Co.’s New Espresso Crunch Waffle

Customizable waffle concept debuts energizing coffee waffle, available Nov. 1-30

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) As the days get shorter, Press Waffle Co. is giving guests a deliciously innovative way to spark some energy.

Available only during the month of November, guests can devour Press’ revitalizing Espresso Crunch Waffle – a golden Liege waffle layered with espresso whipped cream and chocolate covered espresso beans, topped with espresso sugar power.

“Coffee is the ultimate drink to turn to when the days get shorter and temperatures begin to drop,” said Bryan Lewis, co-owner of Press Waffle Co. “With daylight savings approaching, we knew our guests needed something that will help keep them going. So, instead of just making a coffee drink, we thought it’d be unique to create a waffle that features espresso as the main ingredient for guests to feel like they’re cozying up with each energizing bite.”

This reviving treat is only available during November, so head to your nearest Press Waffle Co. for the Best. Waffles. Ever.

A one-of-a-kind concept, Press meets the demand for unique, customizable, indulgent offerings that customers crave, as millions of viewers of ABC’s hit show Shark Tank learned in late-March. Following Bryan and Caleb Lewis’ compelling presentation – highlighted by a serving of their signature waffle creations – the Sharks engaged in a feeding frenzy to partner with the Dallas-based brand. The brothers eventually agreed to an extraordinary offer from Barbara Corcoran, which is now funding Press’ nationwide expansion. You can find out more about their upcoming openings and franchise opportunities at ownapress.com.

Press specializes in authentic Liege waffles – dough-based waffles with a brioche-like texture, loaded with caramelized clusters of Belgian pearl sugar in each and every bite. Every waffle is fully customizable and can be served with a variety of fruits, sauces and house-made whipped creams. Press also offers unique monthly specials and savory selections like its bestselling Chicken & Waffles.

There are now four Press locations: In Plano’s Legacy Hall, Fort Worth’s Food Hall at Crockett Row and Baybrook Mall in Friendswood (Houston), and its newest in Oklahoma City’s The Collective Kitchens + Cocktails. For additional information, including hours and the full menu, visit presswaffleco.com.

Press Waffle Co. – A New Way To Waffle.

Contact:

Camille Studebaker

Champion Management

972-930-9933

cstudebaker@championmgt.com

www.championmgt.com