Kick Off the New Year with The Toasted Yolk Cafe’s Early Riser Special

Morning combo, Nutella Berry Banana Crepe and Peaches & Cream Bellini now available at popular full-service neighborhood eatery

Houston, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) The Toasted Yolk Cafe is giving fans the perfect motivation to get up and get the day started with its lineup of reimagined interpretations of traditional breakfast, brunch and lunch classics!

Available Monday through Friday from 7-9 a.m., the popular full-service neighborhood eatery is now serving the Early Riser Special – two eggs, a biscuit and a choice of two strips of bacon or one sausage patty for just $6.99.

In addition to its new breakfast combo, The Toasted Yolk is bringing back one of its fan favorites – Nutella Berry Banana Crepe. This delicious twist on the popular French snack includes two strawberry and banana crepes filled with Nutella, drizzled with homemade caramel and dusted in powdered sugar.

“At Toasted Yolk, we’re definitely morning people,” said CEO and Co-Founder Chris Milton. “That’s why we thought it was time to reward our fellow early birds with our newest special. But, we couldn’t forget about our brunch and lunch crowds, so we brought back the fan-favorite Nutella Berry Banana Crepe that can be enjoyed at all hours of the day. We hope everyone gets a chance to kick off the new year with these delicious dishes!”

Of course, it wouldn’t be The Toasted Yolk if you didn’t have the chance to get toasted, which is why, starting now, guests can enjoy the new Peaches & Cream Bellini. For a limited time, this tasty combination of peach-flavored whiskey, cream and signature Bellini mix pairs perfectly with Toasted Yolk’s new and current breakfast, brunch and lunch combos.

The Toasted Yolk offers a one-of-a-kind breakfast, brunch and lunch experience. With fan-favorites like its famous Churro Donuts, Cowboy Scramble, West Coast Arnold and Club Sandwich, the chef-driven menu is unmatched in quality and freshness. Of course, it’s never too early to get toasted. Guests can enjoy a full bar with everything from classic mimosas, frozen Bellinis and bloody marys to Rise ‘N’ Shine Punch and Jackie’s Morning Rita.

About The Toasted Yolk Cafe

The Toasted Yolk Cafe is a full-service neighborhood eatery featuring reimagined interpretations of traditional breakfast, brunch and lunch classics. Founded by longtime friends Chris Milton and Mathew DeMott in Houston, Texas in 2010, The Toasted Yolk is committed to unwavering quality of food, farm-to-table freshness and unmatched service. Its menus are tailored to meals enjoyed throughout the day, allowing diners to enjoy egg specialties and coffee in the morning, boozy cocktails and savory pancakes at brunch, and a variety of delicious salads, sandwiches and soups at lunch. The Toasted Yolk has more than doubled its size over the last 24 months and currently operates 18 locations throughout the Lone Star State with 22 units in the development process in Texas, Alabama, Florida and Tennessee. For more information, visit thetoastedyolk.com and follow The Toasted Yolk on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

