Kick Into Ketosis with Fajita Pete’s New Keto Bowl

Houston-based fajita delivery chain launches keto-friendly bowl available for a limited time

Houston, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Loving the ketogenic diet, but not the monotonous meal prep routine? Save yourself another night of cooking and indulge in Fajita Pete’s new Pete’s Keto Bowl.

Beginning April 15, all 11 Fajita Pete’s locations will be offering a keto-friendly mix of chicken or beef fajitas, marinated in lime and pineapple, in addition to shredded lettuce, scratch-made guacamole, tomatoes and shredded cheese, all for just $10.99.

“Healthy trends have been popular for some time now and one of the many wonders of a scratch kitchen is the malleability of our menu to be just the right thing for whatever your dietary goals are,” said Founder and CEO Pedro “Pete” Mora. “Our latest example is Pete’s Keto Bowl that provides a fresh, keto-friendly meal as well as emphasizes our focus on convenience. Whether you’re in a hurry or on a diet, we provide quick and healthy alternatives using the same fresh and delicious ingredients we offer every day. We’re keeping you and your budget healthy with our dine-in, pick-up and delivery options.”

Whether you’re looking to indulge in a huge, tasty burrito, diversify your protein with Shrimp Tacos or stick to your diet with Pete’s Keto Bowl or Fajita Salad, Fajita Pete’s can accommodate a variety of dietary preferences.

Pete’s Keto Bowl is only available for a limited time, so be sure to visit your nearest Fajita Pete’s to enjoy this bowl of deliciousness before it’s too late. For a complete menu and list of current locations, visit fajitapetes.com.

The rapidly growing Mexican chain currently has 11 locations across Texas with five additional locations in the pipeline for the first half of 2019.

Franchise agreements, which include assistance with everything from site selection to operations and sales, are available throughout Texas and for other markets. Visit fajitapetes.com/franchises for more information.

Fajita Pete’s: Fresh Fajitas Catered and Delivered

