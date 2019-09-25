“Kick It” with Mountain Mike’s Pizza for a Chance to Win $49,000!

Official Pizza of the San Francisco 49ers Hosting the MVP of Sweepstakes

Newport Beach, CA (RestaurantNews.com) With $49,000* on the line, football fans have even more reason to love Mountain Mike’s Pizza, a leading family-style pizza chain known for its legendary crispy, curly pepperonis and Mountain-sized pizzas. As the Official Pizza of the San Francisco 49ers, Mountain Mike’s is giving pizza and football fans alike the chance to WIN BIG, with one lucky participant getting the opportunity to kick a field goal worth $49,000 at halftime against the Green Bay Packers on November 24, 2019. Those interested in entering the sweepstakes can visit Mountain Mike’s website www.mountainmikespizza.com/football to fill out the simple online form; no purchase necessary. The winner will be selected at random on October 25, 2019 at which point they should start preparing for their halftime field goal kick!

“In our second year as the official pizza partner of the San Francisco 49ers, we wanted to get fans involved in something fun and potentially life-changing with one lucky individual scoring the chance to win $49,000,” said Jim Metevier, President and COO of Mountain Mike’s Pizza, LLC. “Guests have been coming to Mountain Mike’s for over 40 years with friends and family to cheer on their favorite sports teams, and we’re thrilled to provide a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that even the most diehard football fans can get excited about!”

In addition to the “Kick It With Mountain Mike’s” sweepstakes, the brand launched a sweet deal at the start of the season where pizza fans score 49% off* any large one-topping pizza whenever the 49ers score! This offer is going on all season long at participating Mountain Mike’s locations and applies to both home and away games. Click here for complete offer details.

Known for its welcoming, family-friendly atmosphere, community involvement, and legendary pizza, the signature Mountain Mike’s experience of enjoying “Pizza the Way it Oughta Be!®” is available to pizza lovers at it’s more than 200 locations across the west coast. Most restaurants feature big screen TVs throughout and a kids’ activity area with arcade games making it the ideal spot for sports teams, family gatherings, group fundraising events and private parties alike. Mountain Mike’s offers mouth-watering pizzas, including the fan favorite pepperoni pizza covered from edge to edge with mini crispy, curly pepperonis, all made with high-quality ingredients like real whole milk mozzarella cheese and served on dough that’s fresh-made in-house daily. The menu also features both boneless and bone-in wings, garlic bread, mozzarella sticks, a robust all-you-can-eat salad bar, and a selection of beer and wine. Whether dine-in, carry-out or delivery, guests can always count on Mountain Mike’s to deliver on freshness, quality and value.

Metevier continued, “so let’s get together at Mountain Mike’s for our legendary pepperoni pizza and cheer on the 49ers because when they score, you score!”

*Certain restrictions apply to “Kick It With Mountain Mike’s” sweepstakes, see official rules for complete details. Limit one (1) entry per person, per valid email address. Winner will be selected randomly on October 25, 2019. Click here and enter for your chance to win big! For the full menu and to find your nearest Mountain Mike’s Pizza location, visit www.mountainmikespizza.com.

About Mountain Mike’s Pizza

Since 1978, Mountain Mike’s Pizza has been serving “Pizza the Way it Oughta Be!®” up and down the West Coast. Known for its legendary pepperoni pizza covered from edge to edge with mini crispy, curly pepperonis and its 20-inch Mountain-sized pizzas, Mountain Mike’s has been a popular choice for families for over 40 years. Each of the brand’s more than 200 locations across California, Oregon and Utah feature a welcoming yet modern family-friendly atmosphere complete with big screen TVs throughout and a kids’ activity area with arcade games, making it the ideal location for sports teams, family gatherings, group fundraisers and private parties. Mountain Mike’s Pizza is the Official Pizza of the San Francisco 49ers. With a menu of signature pizzas like Everest and The McKinley, boneless and bone-in wings, garlic bread, mozzarella sticks, a robust all-you-can-eat salad bar, and a selection of beer and wine, there’s something for everyone. Whether dine-in, carry-out or delivery, guests can always count on Mountain Mike’s to deliver on freshness, quality and value. For a complete list of locations and the full menu, visit www.mountainmikespizza.com or follow Mountain Mike’s on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

