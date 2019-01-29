KFC’S Newest Value Offering: Two Chicken Littles For Just $3, For A Limited Time

Available in four signature flavors, KFC Chicken Littles® deal will fill you up without emptying your wallet

Louisville, KY (RestaurantNews.com) Kentucky Fried Chicken® is offering a two for $3 deal on a menu favorite, KFC Chicken Littles®, for a limited time only.

A bestseller for KFC, Chicken Littles pack an impactful, unmistakably crispy, fresh-from-the fryer, golden brown crunch only KFC can provide. Customers can enjoy the classic sandwich – featuring a freshly hand breaded chicken tender, served with pickles and mayo on a sesame-seed bun – or they can mix and match by adding their favorite KFC flavors – Georgia Gold Honey Mustard BBQ, Smoky Mountain BBQ or Nashville Hot.

With its latest offering, KFC is committed to providing customers with quality food and abundant value. The two for $3 Chicken Littles deal joins KFC’s everyday value offers – $5 Fill Ups and $20 Fill Ups.

“Customers went crazy over our $3 Famous Bowls this month – buying 9 million pounds of delicious famous food,” said Andrea Zahumensky, Chief Marketing Officer, KFC U.S. “So to follow that, for the first time ever, we decided to let customers choose any two of our four Chicken Little sandwiches for only $3!”

The sandwich has had a long history as a fan favorite. After a 20-year hiatus from the menu, and a customer outcry that included hundreds of calls to KFC headquarters and even a handful of petitions, KFC’s Chicken Littles returned for good in 2012.

Beginning Jan. 28 through Feb. 24, KFC’s Chicken Littles will be available in participating U.S. restaurants in a two for $3 deal (prices may vary; tax extra). Customers can add any KFC signature flavor to their two for $3 Chicken Littles order for no additional cost. Flavor availability may vary across restaurants. To find your nearest KFC location, please visit www.KFC.com.

