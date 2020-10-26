KFC Is Ready To Ignite Your Holiday Season With The Return Of Its Fried Chicken-Scented Firelogs

After selling out two years in a row, KFC’s 11 Herbs & Spices Firelogs are back exclusively in select Walmart stores and on Walmart.com.

The KFC 11 Herbs & Spices Firelog, from Enviro-Log® is designed to make your home smell like fried chicken and feel as warm as an Extra Crispy drumstick in a KFC $20 Fill Up. And in a year of unpredictability, nothing is more comforting than knowing that you will once again be able to cozy up next to a fried-chicken scented fire while enjoying the mouth-watering taste of KFC’s world-famous fried chicken.

“For the past two years we have warmed the hearts and homes of our fried-chicken fans during the holiday season with our 11 Herbs & Spices Firelog,” said Andrea Zahumensky, KFC U.S. CMO. “Although this year may look different, we hope that by expanding our exclusive partnership with Enviro-Log and Walmart, people can once again grab a fried-chicken scented firelog, order a bucket of chicken from KFC, and savor the tastes, smells and warmth of what has become our favorite holiday tradition.”

Available for the first time in select Walmart stores, KFC’s 11 Herbs & Spices Firelog will help you check off every naughty or nice name on your holiday gift list. But don’t wait too long because the limited-edition 11 Herbs & Spices Firelog has become a covetable holiday tradition, selling out nationwide the last two years.

“The customer demand and excitement for the KFC 11 Herbs & Spices Firelog has gotten bigger each year,” said Ross McRoy, president and founder of Enviro-Log. “We at Enviro-Log are proud to once again partner with KFC and Walmart to create and distribute a product fans are ravenous for this holiday season – just don’t try to eat it!”

Beginning today, the KFC 11 Herbs & Spices Firelog is available exclusively on Walmart.com and in select Walmart stores for $15.88*. Fans can check the online product page for online and in-store availability from their nearest participating Walmart store. Free 2-day delivery is offered on orders over $35 and same-day store pickup is available on orders placed before 3 p.m. All store pickups are free and contactless.

For the first time, the KFC 11 Herbs & Spices Firelog is going international. The famous fried-chicken scented product will be sold just north of the border later this fall. For more details, stay tuned to KFC Canada on Instagram or the KFC Newsroom .

The KFC 11 Herbs & Spices Firelog is designed and manufactured by Enviro-Log, an eco-friendly, consumer products and recycling company headquartered in Fitzgerald, Ga.

*Taxes and fees may apply

