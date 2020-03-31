KFC Is Providing One Million Pieces Of Kentucky Fried Chicken To Feed Communities Across America

The fried chicken brand is supporting local communities in need alongside franchisees at more than 4,000 restaurants nationwide

Louisville, KY ( RestaurantNews.com ) Today, Kentucky Fried Chicken® announced it will send one million pieces of chicken to KFC restaurants across the country, earmarked specifically to support local communities in need through donation during the COVID-19 pandemic. KFC and its franchisees operate more than 4,000 U.S. restaurants, serving Americans in all 50 states, and have continued feeding America through delivery, drive-thru and carryout during this unprecedented crisis.

In recent weeks, many KFC franchisees, who live in and employ more than 80,000 team members in their local communities in America, are already showing up to support their local communities in a big way. From donating one thousand meals to frontline healthcare workers in southern Indiana (AJS, Inc., a 42-year KFC franchisee) to delivering KFC meals to essential workers (KBP Foods, KFC’s largest franchisee), KFC restaurant teams across the country are setting an example of what it means to band together in a time when it’s needed most.

KFC U.S. is supporting its nationwide workforce and providing the means to do even more in their communities by shipping every KFC in the U.S. additional chicken supply – at no cost – that’s specifically purposed for good.

“Seeing our franchisees coming together and helping their neighbors during this crisis has inspired us to do more,” said Kevin Hochman, president, KFC U.S. “Many KFC restaurants across the U.S. are small, family-owned businesses, and while they are facing uncertainty, they continue to keep their restaurants open every day to feed our customers. During this unprecedented time, our franchisees are also helping make sure those in need are able to enjoy the comfort and familiarity of a hot meal.”

“During this crisis, we’ve experienced first-hand the power of our local communities and their heroes,” said Thomas Broome, president of KFC franchise Scottish Food Systems, Inc., and a member of the KFC family for more than 25 years. “I’m incredibly proud of the work the KFC family is doing, and this effort will help us do even more.”

KFC restaurants across the country will be empowered to cook and serve KFC’s world famous fried chicken however they decide will best help in their communities, whether they are donating to local hunger organizations, providing meals to those who are helping keep us safe or merely spreading joy—whatever their hometown needs most.

KFC has also made the following commitments to support its people, communities and franchisees during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Continuing to keep America fed with drive-thru, carryout and free delivery: KFC is open and ready to feed your family via drive-thru, carryout or delivery, which is free through April 26 . Our $20 Fill Up feeds a family of four, or if you want an abundance of food for today and tomorrow, a $30 Fill Up offer will be available starting April 1. Contactless delivery options are available, and we’re using?tamper-evident seals?so that your food travels safely.

Industry-leading food safety practices and standards: We have increased the frequency of cleaning and sanitizing in our restaurants and are reinforcing our already strict sanitation, handwashing, and health and wellness policies. Also, more of our team members are wearing gloves for safety.

Prioritizing the wellbeing of our employees: As we announced on March 13, we are offering sick leave for all employees affected by COVID-19 at corporate-owned restaurant locations. This week, KFC parent company Yum! Brands announced the creation of the Yum! Brands Foundation Global Employee Medical Relief Fund, which will provide hardship grant opportunities for team members of all restaurants impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Supporting communities in need: Giving back is one of KFC’s core values. KFC recently announced a $400,000 donation to Blessings in a Backpack to provide meals to children who may otherwise go hungry due to school closures. Additionally, KFC’s Harvest program continues during this time of increased food insecurity, with participating restaurants donating unsold food to local food banks for those in need. Across the country, KFC franchisees have donated and delivered thousands of meals to staff at hospitals, COVID-19 testing sites, first responders and more in their local communities – and we’re not done yet!

Providing relief to franchisees: KFC will grant franchisees a 60-day grace period on current royalties, giving peace of mind during growing concerns and unknowns tied to operational challenges during this time. KFC parent company Yum! Brands (including KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell) has also deferred all 2020 capital obligations for remodels and new unit development through the end of this year. KFC U.S. and its franchise leadership are working to implement additional support for its franchisees, most of which are small, family-owned businesses.

For more information about KFC’s efforts to support franchisees, employees and customers during the coronavirus pandemic, please visit www.kfc.com/coronavirus .

