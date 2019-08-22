KFC Introduces Mac & Cheese Bowls: The Fan-Favorite Side Dish Is Now A Main Meal

Starting August 26, new Mac & Cheese Bowls available Original or Spicy, in KFC’s $5 Fill Up line up

Louisville, KY (RestaurantNews.com) Today Kentucky Fried Chicken® announced the addition of a new menu item that will have mac & cheese fans rejoicing! Introducing Mac & Cheese Bowls – a cheesy twist on KFC’s popular Famous Bowls – available as part of KFC’s $5 Fill Up line up in participating restaurants nationwide starting August 26.

Crafted as a main dish, Mac & Cheese Bowls combine KFC’s rich and creamy mac and cheese, topped with crispy popcorn chicken, and sprinkled with a three-cheese blend. Those who love heat can kick it up a notch with a Spicy Mac & Cheese Bowl with KFC’s Nashville Hot sauce.

“Mac and Cheese has a cult-like following, and bowl food is a trend that isn’t going away anytime soon,” said Andrea Zahumensky, KFC U.S. CMO. “So, it made perfect sense to call up a favorite side dish to the big leagues, in a way that only we could, with Mac and Cheese Bowls.”

To give a sneak peek into how the KFC Mac & Cheese Bowls come together, KFC partnered with food critic and host of OMKalen, Kalen Allen, to hilariously provide Colonel-worthy commentary during his exclusive first taste and review of the new menu combination. You can check out the video here.

“My reaction said it all! KFC’s new Mac & Cheese Bowl is ridiculously good and if you watch my shows, everyone knows how I feel about unseasoned or flavorless food, so I wouldn’t be saying this if it wasn’t true,” said Kalen Allen. “The combination of KFC’s mac and cheese, popcorn chicken, and then sprinkled with MORE cheese is Kalen approved.”

Arriving just in time for “back to school” season, the new Mac & Cheese Bowl $5 Fill Up comes complete with a medium drink and chocolate chip cookie. It’s an abundant, convenient, filling and affordable meal that’s a perfect grab-n-go dinner (or lunch!) for the whole family for just $5 (price and participation may vary; tax extra). In addition to Mac & Cheese Bowls, KFC offers a full line up of $5 Fill Ups, featuring KFC’s world famous fried chicken, Pot Pies and Famous Bowls.

About KFC

KFC Corporation, based in Louisville, Ky., is the world’s most popular chicken restaurant chain. KFC specializes in Original Recipe®, Extra Crispy , Kentucky Grilled Chicken® and Extra Crispy Tenders, Hot Wings®, KFC Famous Bowls®, Pot Pies, freshly hand prepared chicken sandwiches, biscuits and homestyle side items. There are more than 23,000 KFC restaurants in over 135 countries and territories around the world. KFC Corporation is a subsidiary of Yum! Brands, Inc., Louisville, Ky. (NYSE: YUM). For more information, visit www.kfc.com. Follow KFC on Facebook (www.facebook.com/KFC), Twitter (www.twitter.com/kfc) and Instagram (www.instagram.com/KFC).

About Kalen Allen

At just 23 years old, award nominated actor, producer, and television personality Kalen Allen has catapulted into the mainstream media, reaching millions of people worldwide across his social media platforms and through his content online. Kalen first made a name for himself through his hilarious “Kalen Reacts” videos, giving colorful and witty commentary on culinary concoctions online. Today, Kalen is often featured as a correspondent for high profile awards shows, and also has his own weekly digital news series, “OMKalen,” where he gives kind commentary on hot topics and trending stories of the week.