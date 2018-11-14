KFC Is (Finally!) Serving Chicken & Waffles – Now You Can Have Brunch Anytime, Anywhere

Fried chicken from the experts + one-of-a-kind Belgian Liege-style waffles = Kentucky Fried Chicken & Waffles

Louisville, KY (RestaurantNews.com) Kentucky Fried Chicken® – the original chicken purveyor– is making a formerly upscale brunch favorite available to everyone with the introduction of its new Kentucky Fried Chicken & Waffles, available for a limited time only. With Kentucky Fried Chicken & Waffles, you can forget the reservations, long lines and expensive checks and get back to what really matters: the food.

“Our famous extra crispy, savory fried chicken atop a Belgian Liege-style waffle, with the finishing touch of classic Mrs. Butterworth’s syrup, makes for a scrumptious dish I’d put up against versions at upscale restaurants, but we’re offering it at a price just about anyone can afford. And it can be enjoyed at KFCs across the country for brunch, lunch or dinner,” said Andrea Zahumensky, Chief Marketing Officer, KFC U.S.

The menu item perfectly pairs the southern favorite, Extra Crispy fried chicken, with scrumptiously thick, Belgian Liege-style waffles. The waffle recipe was developed specifically to pair perfectly with KFC’s Extra Crispy fried chicken and is made with a yeast-raised dough instead of a batter. The waffles include pearl sugar imported from Belgium that creates a delectable sweet and crunchy outer texture.

“When we decided to create Kentucky Fried Chicken & Waffles, we knew we had to make it really special,” said Bob Das, Head Chef for KFC U.S. “As the fried chicken experts, we had the chicken part covered. We went through 15 different variations before landing on our unique Belgian Liege-style waffle, which is sweeter and doughier than American-style waffles. The two combine seamlessly to create an extra delicious dish that KFC fans will love.”

Now through December 31, Kentucky Fried Chicken & Waffles is available at KFC’s nearly 4,200 restaurants spread across every state in the U.S., so almost everyone can experience the popular dish for a limited time only.

Chicken & Waffles Sandwich

The meal options top delectable waffles with KFC’s famous Extra Crispy fried chicken or Extra Crispy tenders with a side of Mrs. Butterworth’s syrup (starting at $5.49). It’s also available as a sandwich featuring KFC’s recently-introduced sweet-heat Hot Honey fried chicken as a breast fillet in between two waffles, creating a decadent sandwich for $5.99.

Advertisements airing show the Colonel and Mrs. Butterworth, two brand icons, pairing up for the equally iconic combination of Kentucky Fried Chicken & Waffles.

