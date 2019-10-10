KFC Delivers A Touchdown With The Introduction Of New Finger Lickin’ Good Kentucky Fried Wings – Cooked To Order And Delivered For Free

Louisville, KY (RestaurantNews.com) Kentucky Fried Chicken® is delivering a touchdown this football season with the introduction of its new Kentucky Fried Wings

. The chicken expert’s new, always hot and fresh wings are available in participating KFC U.S. restaurants today as part of the permanent menu. Making this even hotter, fans can try them out from the comfort of their own home with free delivery* on kfc.com, the fried chicken chain’s new online delivery platform, Grubhub and Seamless.

Sure to be the MVP of this season’s tailgate parties and more, Kentucky Fried Wings are available classic (unsauced) or tossed in your choice of three sauces: Nashville Hot, Buffalo or Honey BBQ – all so finger lickin’ good, you won’t even need a Wet-Nap.

Thanks to Kentucky Fried Wings, gone are the days of waiting for hot and fresh wings, or needing to call ahead with an order. Kentucky Fried Wings are crispy on the outside, juicy on the inside and fried to perfection using KFC’s proprietary process, eliminating wait times that may make you late for kickoff.

“You would be hard pressed to find hot and fresh wings without the wait anywhere else,” said Andrea Zahumensky, chief marketing officer, KFC U.S. “Whether you are Team Nashville Hot or Team Honey BBQ, our Kentucky Fried Wings are available on demand, revolutionizing your gameday dining experience.”

Now through November 24, customers in the U.S. will automatically receive free delivery on orders $12+ when they order through kfc.com through Grubhub.com; Seamless.com, Grubhub’s NYC brand; or the respective brand apps. During this promotional period, free delivery will be available at more than 2,600 participating KFC restaurant locations (no special code needed).

Whether you’re looking for a solo snack or to feed a tailgate, Kentucky Fried Wings are available in a variety of quantities and price points:

Six-piece for $5

12-piece for $9.99

24-piece for $18.99

48-piece for $36.99 (available via delivery only)

Prices may vary, tax extra.

Wings have become increasingly popular, especially as a top food of choice during football season. The National Chicken Council projected Americans would consume over 1.38 billion chicken wings during the 2019 Super Bowl and according to a recent study by OnePoll and Moore’s Marinade and Sauces, average meat eaters devour nearly 18,000 chicken wings in their lifetime.

To coincide with the launch of Kentucky Fried Wings, KFC will release “Rudy III: He’s Still Colonel Sanders But Now He Has Wings for Sale,” starring Sean Astin as Colonel Rudy. Ads will begin airing on TV October 13.

*A small order delivery fee will apply for orders under $12 (before tax, tip, and fees). Service fee applies. See here for additional terms and restrictions.

