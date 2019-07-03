KFC Celebrates National Fried Chicken Day With Free Grubhub Delivery July 4-7

Louisville, KY (RestaurantNews.com) Kentucky Fried Chicken® has announced free delivery through delivery partner, Grubhub, to celebrate one of our favorite days of the year, National Fried Chicken Day (July 6). And, because the Colonel thinks every occasion is a good time for a bucket of Original Recipe®, the fried chicken experts are celebrating with free delivery all weekend long (July 4-7) – just in time for the 4th of July holiday weekend.

Heading to a family picnic, summer BBQ or pool party? Give the grill a rest and let the Colonel take the stress out of holiday cooking with a bucket of Original Recipe®, KFC’s world-famous secret blend of 11 herbs & spices. Since its origination in 1940, the Colonel’s secret recipe has been often imitated, but never duplicated, and buckets of KFC fried chicken continue to bring people together around a mutual appreciation for fried chicken.

“As the original purveyors of fried chicken, it only makes sense for KFC to make it easy to get our finger-lickin’ good fried chicken for National Fried Chicken Day,” said Andrea Zahumensky, chief marketing officer, KFC U.S. “Knowing the 4th of July weekend is a time for family and outdoor celebrations, we extended the offer all weekend so the Colonel and KFC can be part of the fun.”

Customers in the U.S. will automatically receive free delivery when they order KFC through Grubhub.com; Seamless.com, the company’s NYC brand; or the respective brand apps (no special code needed) from Thursday, July 4 through Sunday, July 7 (delivery fee is normally $3.99).* Free delivery will be offered all day based on restaurant hours and will be available at more than 2,400 KFC restaurant locations.

With the purchase of any KFC 10, 12, or 16-piece chicken-on-the-bone meal (in restaurant or via Grubhub), customers will receive four free limited time only Cinnabon Dessert Biscuits – the perfect ending to any National Fried Chicken Day celebration.

But why stop at National Fried Chicken Day? With over 22,000 KFC restaurants in more than 135 countries and territories, KFCs around the world are putting their own twist on the U.S. originated holiday. To see how the brand is celebrating around the world, visit www.InternationalFriedChickenDay.com.

*A small order delivery fee will apply for orders under $12 (before tax, tip, and fees). Service fee applies. See here for additional terms and restrictions.

