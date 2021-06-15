Key Lime Pie Pancakes and Banana Pudding French Toast Join Eggs Up Grill Menu for Summertime

Limited time menu boast twists on southern classics

Spartanburg, SC ( RestaurantNews.com ) Eggs Up Grill , ranked as the no. 1 breakfast franchise by Entrepreneur magazine’s Franchise 500®, is entering summer 2021 with its Summer of Yum limited time menu of four new dishes. Guests of the breakfast, brunch and lunch concept can enjoy Key Lime Pie Pancakes, Banana Pudding French Toast, Summer Berry Waffles and a Summer Berry Grilled Chicken Salad. At participating locations, guests may also choose between sparkling rose or a sparkling rose mimosa. The promotion runs through Labor Day weekend.

“We want to pay homage to our southern coastal roots and offer a selection of rich and fresh menu items that remind everyone of summer,” said Ricky Richardson, chief executive officer of Eggs Up Grill. “Afterall, our brand promise is ‘everything to make you smile.’ We know our guests will love our fluffy pancakes topped with real key lime pie filling, as well as homemade southern banana pudding scooped on top of our cinnamon swirl French toast. Paired with a rose mimosa, it’s truly a Summer of Yum at Eggs Up Grill.”

The Key Lime Pancakes include two pancakes topped with tart key lime pie filling, whipped cream, powdered sugar, graham cracker crumbles and a fresh slice of lime; the Banana Pudding French Toast includes a scoop of real banana pudding atop two slices of cinnamon swirl French toast with fresh banana slices, whipped cream and graham cracker crumbles. A guest favorite will be the Summer Berry Waffle, a Belgian-style, golden brown baked waffle topped with fresh- picked blackberries and raspberries, with powdered sugar and a dark chocolate drizzle. All items start at $8.99.

Eggs Up Grill is also serving up a Summer Berry Grilled Chicken Salad. It’s topped with blackberries, raspberries, praline pecans and sliced grilled chicken breast, tossed with a blueberry vinaigrette dressing over mixed greens for $9.99. Sparkling rose or a sparking rose mimosa can be ordered for $5.99 each at participating locations.

With locations across the Southeast – Georgia, Florida and the Carolinas, Eggs Up Grill offers seasonal items and its full menu for dine-in, takeout or delivery. Menu categories include omelets and benedicts prepared with fresh, hand-cracked eggs, pancakes, waffles, and breakfast sandwiches, as well as classic breakfast entrees. Lunch choices included juicy burgers, tasty sandwiches, wraps and salads. The menu also offers heart-healthy and gluten-friendly options and a kids’ menu. The full menu is available open to close, from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Family Bundle meals are offered for takeout and delivery, providing an easy option to feed four people starting at $25. All locations are individually owned and operated by a local member of the community, providing great-tasting, freshly prepared breakfast, brunch and lunch options.

