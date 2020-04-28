Armando L. Sanchez / Chicago Tribune
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Kerry Washington and ‘Scandal’ colleagues sponsor meals for workers at Roseland Community Hospital

April 28, 2020
From www.chicagotribune.com
By
Armando L. Sanchez / Chicago Tribune

A grassroots organization is helping to feed hospital workers in the hardest hit locations