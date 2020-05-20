Patrick Connolly / Orlando Sentinel
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex reopens May 28

May 20, 2020
From www.orlandosentinel.com
By
Patrick Connolly / Orlando Sentinel

Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex reopens May 28 after pandemic shutdown