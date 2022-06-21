Kennedy’s Meat Company Announces New Location in Temecula

Popular market and butcher shop plans to open its doors in fall 2022

San Diego, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Today, local favorite Kennedy’s Meat Company announces that it is set to open a new location in Temecula this fall. Landing on Margarita Road, adjacent to the Promenade Temecula Shopping Mall, the 1,900-square-foot shop will feature high-quality meats and a specialty market.

The original Kennedy’s Market was opened by Jesus Soto in 1972 as a one-stop-shop in the small town of Heber, CA. What started as a small convenience store soon brought in people from all over Southern California to pick up Soto’s “Best in Class Carne Asada”. Today, Mark Mendoza, grandson of Jesus Soto, carries on the Kennedy’s legacy supplying the community with the freshest, highest-quality foods.

“Carrying on my grandfather’s legacy has always been of the utmost importance when opening Kennedy’s,” said Mendoza. “My grandfather always valued people the most when they walked through the door. I think folks that have worked with us or visited us can agree that aside from your favorite place to pick up meat, we’ve created a family-like atmosphere. We look forward to creating this ‘Cheers’ effect in Temecula.”

Since the opening of the Escondido location in 2018, the shop has supplied Southern California with best in class carne asada, pollo asado, Angus prime, Wagyu and Kobe beef and most commonly known for their marinades, which can be creative and bold with a mix of dry and wet rubs. Kennedy’s made local headlines in 2020 after the team gave out over 20,000 lbs of steak and jerky following the COVID-19 economic devastation.

For more information on Kennedy’s Market Company, please visit www.kennedysmeatcompany.com .

Kennedy’s Meat Company takes great pride in providing only the highest quality meats and table fare to customers. Family owned and operated since its founding in 1972 by Jesus Soto, it is now run by grandson Mark Mendoza. Kennedy’s Meat Company is located in Escondido, with an additional location opening in Temecula in fall 2022. For more information please visit www.kennedysmeatcompany.com .

Contact:

Kate Kelly

kkpr agency

858-848-9706

kate@kkpragency.com

The post Kennedy’s Meat Company Announces New Location in Temecula first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.