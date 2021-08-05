Kelly Operations Group Launches Philly Cheesesteak Virtual Restaurant





San Diego, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Kelly Operations Group, parent company of Claim Jumper Restaurants, has launched a new Philly Cheesesteak virtual restaurant in 25 of their locations across the mid-west and east coast.

The Philly Cheesesteak Company virtual restaurant is available exclusively through Doordash, Uber Eats and Grubhub. The menu is made up of traditional Philly Cheesesteaks as well as out of the box flavors like the Buffalo Chicken, Nashville Mac n Cheese with Nashville Hot Chicken, and a Veggie Philly loaded with mushrooms, peppers and onions.

“We consider ourselves experts in the virtual restaurant space, over the last year and half we have launched five virtual restaurants in 85 of our brick-and-mortar locations,” said Jonathan Blair, Vice President of Operations Services for Kelly Operations Group. “One thing we have found successful in the virtual space is to have a niche and we have found that with The Philly Cheesesteak Company.”

The Philly Cheesesteak Company is just one of the five virtual restaurants Kelly Operations Group owns and operates. Nashville Hot Chicken Shack, American Grilled Cheese Company, Local Pizza and Wings, and GuacAmigos Tequila & Tacos are the other virtual restaurants that are available through Doordash, Uber Eats and Grubhub.

“We were fortunate enough to hop on the virtual restaurant trend quickly and excited to find out that two out of the five are top virtual restaurants in 3rd party platforms,” said Blair. “The virtual restaurants allowed us to take a breath in 2020 and the early party of 2021 when most of our locations were relying on take out and 3rd party delivery for business.”

All of Kelly Operations Group virtual restaurants are available in most areas where brick-and-mortar locations are. A complete list of Kelly Operation Group restaurants can be found on the Kelly Operations Group website https://www.kellycompanies.com/restaurant-concepts/ .

Kelly Operations Group is California based and owns and operates 85 brick-and-mortar restaurants, 12 different concepts across 25 states.

For more information visit https://www.kellycompanies.com .

