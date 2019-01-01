Keep warm with #alltheschnitzels at this new Highland Park beer garden

Hinterhof German Kitchen

German-born photographer Matthias Brandt plans to open Hinterhof German Kitchen and beer garden on Saturday in Highland Park. Expect traditional and vegan versions of schnitzel, wurst, spaetzle and beer-cheese-topped pretzels alongside draft and bottled German beers and wines.

4939 York Blvd., Los Angeles, (323) 739-0209, hinterhofla.com

Tony Khachapuri

A new delivery-only business called Tony Khachapuri plans to launch this week on Grubhub. Tony Khachapuri specializes in Georgia’s adjaruli khachapuri. The oval breads will combine cheese and egg with innovations like an “everything bagel” crust and sujuk sausage.

@tonykhachapuri on Instagram

Charcoal Grill & Bar

A new glatt-kosher steakhouse called Charcoal Grill & Bar is now open on Beverly Boulevard near the Grove. The menu includes hummus with roasted lamb, fattoush, steak-stuffed pitas and a 24-ounce prime rib-eye, in addition to wine and cocktails.

7563 Beverly Blvd., Los Angeles, (323) 433-4787, charcoalgrillbar.com

Chicken Star

Chicken Star is now open in Encino, offering Israeli-Asian fusion dishes in the form of stir-fried kosher curry noodles, pad Thai, chow mein, orange chicken and build-your-own baguette sandwiches made with beef or chicken.

17930 Ventura Blvd., Encino, (310) 414-7580, facebook.com/chickenstarfood/?ref=page_internal

Michin Dak

Michin Dak, which translates to “crazy chicken,” is merging the wonders of hot fried chicken and Korean fried chicken in Koreatown. The menu offers chicken tenders, chicken burgers, wings and Korean-style popcorn chicken with varying spice levels. The hottest comes with a warning.

3324 W. 6th St., Los Angeles, (213) 263-2700

Miao Miao Xian

The new Miao Miao Xian in Rowland Heights has cartoon cat decor, retro Chinese pop, fish dumplings, prawn skewers, specialty parchment-wrapped fish and spicy dishes served on shovels. That’s right: shovels.

1888 Labin Court, Rowland Heights, (626) 269-0354, facebook.com/pages/category/Restaurant/Miao-Miao-Xian-323764478453135/

Closings

Urth Caffe’s downtown location was damaged in a fire Friday morning, leaving the restaurant closed “until inspections are complete,” according to a statement on Twitter.

