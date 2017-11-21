Keep the kitchen clean by ordering your holiday meal

Keep your kitchen clean and yourself stress-free by letting another cook prepare your food this year.

Thanksgiving marks the start of a string of holidays that bring families and friends together at the table for a meal. If cooking for a group — or yourself — is not the highest priority on your holiday to-do list — or life is keeping you from some quality time in the kitchen — there are holiday meal service options available on the Peninsula.

Boston Market: Serve a group 10 or more with a holiday dinner from Boston Market, 2034 Coliseum Drive in Hampton. The store’s catering options include rotisserie chicken, turkey, ribs and meatloaf in addition to traditional side dishes such as mashed potatoes, green beans and more. Customers can choose from a buffet (starts at $10.49 per person), individual items or a catering package, which includes a full meal. To get your order in for Thanksgiving, call by 2 p.m. Wednesday.

“Helping families spend less time in the kitchen and more time around the table together is what we do best,” said vice president of marketing Tim Hartmann said in a news release. More info: bostonmarket.com or 757-838-0300.

Fresh Market: Order a traditional holiday meal from the catering service at Fresh Market, 12131 Jefferson Ave. in Newport News. A highlight includes the traditional holiday dinner for $79.99 that serves eight to 10 people and includes a fully cooked turkey, Yukon gold whipped potatoes, stuffing, turkey gravy, cranberry relish with walnuts and rolls, all pre-made at the local store. Individual items, such as cooked hams, beef tenderloin, rolls and pies, also are available. More info: thefreshmarket.com or 757-269-0034.

Harris Teeter: Order a turkey, ham or prime rib dinner from Harris Teeter, 12404 Warwick Blvd. in Newport News. Each meal serves about eight people and customers can order and pick up their meals Dec. 11-24. The holiday meals are $49.99 and sides vary depending on the meat. Common sides include green bean casserole and potatoes made by the in-store chefs. Online ordering and in-store ordering are available. More info: harristeeter.com or 757-595-6000.

Whole Foods: Whole Foods, 12090 Jefferson Ave. Suite 100, Newport News, offers the ability to pick up fully cooked turkeys as well as side dishes, baked rolls, pies, cookies, platters, shrimp and appetizers. Order individual items or an entire meals, such as the traditional Thanksgiving dinner for $119.99. The traditional dinner includes an uncooked oven ready-to-cook turkey, sides that serve more than six people including stuffing, mashed potatoes, organic cranberry orange relish, turkey gravy and the choice of two of vegetables or casseroles. The store has gluten free meals. Whole Foods recently reduced prices on its best-selling grocery items and holiday favorites, including turkeys. More info: wholefoodsmarket.com or 757-947-2460.

Food & Feasts of Colonial Virginia

The three-day Food and Feasts of Colonial Virginia event begins Thanksgiving at the Jamestown Settlement, 2110 Jamestown Road. Visitors will learn how food was prepared, gathered and preserved by the Powhatan Indians and English settlers. Thanksgiving dinner will be served in the Jamestown Settlement Cafe from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday. The American Revolution Museum at Yorktown, 200 Water St., will host a program focusing on the how soldiers prepared food and how farmers gathered food during the Revolution-era. More info: historyisfun.org or 757-253-4838.

Small Business Saturday Farmers Market

Shop and support local businesses at the Smithfield Farmers Market, 319 Main St., from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. The market will sell food, holiday gifts and more. More info: facebook.com/smithfieldfarmersmarket.

Peninsula brewery round-up

The Virginia Beer Company releases its Evil Santa beer Friday. The seasonal spiced milk stout draft is available for a limited time only. More info: virginiabeerco.com or 757-378-2903.

The Oozlefinch Craft Brewery, 81 Patch Road on Fort Monroe, released the Barely Barley Brown Ale. The brew has a creamy texture and distinct grainy notes that pair well with Thanksgiving dinner. More info: oozlefinchbeers.com or 757-224-7042.

Tradition Brewing Company, 700 Thimble Shoals Blvd. in Newport News, releases the Baby Bear Oatmeal Stout on Wednesday. The creamy, malt seasonal beer has aromas of nuts and roasted coffee. More info: traditionbrewing.com or 757-592-9393.

Call or visit individual brewery websites for hours of operation due to the Thanksgiving holiday.

