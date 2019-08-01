Keep the Island Vibes Alive This Month With Applebee’s $1 Mai Tai

Applebee’s August Neighborhood Drink of the Month Brings the Tiki into the Neighborhood

Glendale, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Summer break may soon be coming to an end, but you can still get a taste of that island life all month long at Applebee’s®. Starting today, and for the rest of the month, escape to a participating Applebee’s restaurant to wind down at the new neighborhood tiki bar with the August Neighborhood Drink of the Month, the $1 Mai Tai.

Served in a 10-ounce mug, Applebee’s twist on the Mai Tai is a vibrant red and yellow layered tiki cocktail made of rum, pineapple, passion fruit, orange, black cherry, and lime flavors. Applebee’s $1 Mai Tai comes with a complimentary cocktail umbrella to help you really get that tiki feel without having to pack a suitcase.

“Tiki cocktails are the hottest drinks of the season,” said Patrick Kirk, vice president of beverage innovation at Applebee’s. “Drinking our $1 Mai Tai is like getting whisked away to the South Seas without even having to leave the neighborhood. Grab your phones and make your social media friends jealous, because this drink is one you’ll want to be seen with!”

Price, participation, and availability of the Neighborhood Drink of the Month may vary by location, and guests must be 21 years old or over to enjoy responsibly. Void where prohibited.

As always, Applebee’s reminds you to please drink responsibly.

