Keep Cool All Day Long with Taco John’s Two New Cold Brews

Cheyenne, WY ( RestaurantNews.com ) Taco John’s new ValuEST menu is just like every other value menu.

Except … NOT. AT. ALL.

Because for just one, two or three George Washington’s, you can enjoy the baconiEST, guaciEST, streakiEST, most deliciousEST value menu ever.

And now, Taco John’s is continuing to prove why it’s an innovative leader in the foodservice industry by being the first Mexican quick-service concept to add premium Cold Brew Coffee to its menu. That’s right, Taco John’s is making its ValuEST menu even bigger. bolder. better. with the launch of its new Cold Brew Coffee for just $2! Available in vanilla or mocha flavors, Taco John’s new Cold Brew Coffee is a smooth, bold and refreshing coffee beverage made with 100% Arabica Beans. This premium pick-me-up is perfect for any time of the day!

To celebrate this exciting debut, Taco John’s is giving Mobile App users the chance to get the Cold Brew Coffee for FREE! From Aug. 7-12, as well as Aug. 29-Sept. 8, Mobile App guests can enjoy their choice of a FREE Cold Brew Coffee – vanilla or mocha – with any breakfast purchase. Guests must have the app to receive the offer and can redeem it via QR code either in the restaurant, drive-thru, or in-app through Mobile Ordering.

“We continue to think of new ways to push boundaries in the quick-service industry and saw the opportunity to capitalize on the fast-growing cold brew trend,” said Taco John’s Chief Marketing Officer Barry Westrum. “Now, as the only Mexican quick-service restaurant to serve our own premium cold brew, we are confident it will be a hit among our loyal fans. On top of our smooth new brew, we just launched our Spicy Steak Griller, which is sure to be a crowd pleaser. The two are great for a midday pick-me-up or lunch break, especially now that offices and schools are reopening. We can’t wait for our guests to start enjoying our new ValuEST menu items!”

With its fusion of distinctive flavors and south-of-the-border spices, the Taco John’s menu offers several signature items, including Meat & Potato Burritos, Stuffed Grilled Tacos, Potato Olés® and now, the all-new Fried Chicken Taco. Taco John’s features signature specials like Taco Tuesday®, discounted breakfast burritos on Wake Up Wednesday!® and the everyday $1-$2-$3 ValuEST Menu. Download the Taco John’s App and like Taco John’s Facebook page for exclusive deals.

About Taco John’s®

Founded in 1969 in Cheyenne, Wyoming, Taco John’s® has been serving bigger. bolder. better.flavors for more than 50 years. Now, Taco John’s operates and franchises nearly 400 restaurants in 22 states – making it one of the largest Mexican quick-service restaurant brands in America. With bold originals like Potato Olés®, Taco John’s knows how to Olé The Day. Taco John’s prides itself on serving generous portions of its signature menu items that are made-to-order using fresh, high-quality ingredients, seasonings and sauces. The brand was listed No. 2 in the “Mexican Food” category on Entrepreneur’s “Top Food Franchises of 2020.” Taco John’s is led by CEO Jim Creel who was recently named one of “The Most Influential Restaurant CEOs in the Country” by Nation’s Restaurant News. For more information, visit tacojohns.com and follow Taco John’s on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

