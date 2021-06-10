KBS Offers Restaurant Industry Labor and Cleaning Solutions at RFMA 2021

KBS Experts on-hand to discuss latest technology, staffing, and hygiene strategies for returning to business

Oceanside, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Kellermeyer Bergensons Services, LLC (“KBS”), is gearing up to welcome professionals in the hospitality industry at the RFMA annual conference in Charlotte, NC (June 22-24). Restaurant facility managers can visit booth #937 to learn how they can raise standards and lower costs through the scale, experience, and innovation that KBS brings to its hospitality and restaurant clients.

KBS offers restaurants a combination of services to meet the key challenges the industry faces today including kitchen cleaning, full janitorial services, exterior services, and staffing solutions for front and back-of-house positions. KBS serves the hospitality industry primarily through its division Hospitality Staffing Solutions (HSS).

“KBS delivers the essential facility services that allows restaurant employees to focus on core competencies such as food preparation and customer service,” said Tim McPherson, President of HSS. “The full array of KBS services are especially important for restaurants during this critical time of recovery.”

KBS experts will be on hand throughout the RFMA conference to discuss the full range of KBS Restaurant Facility Services including:

Nightly Kitchen Cleaning

Comprehensive Equipment Cleaning

Floor Services

Front-of-House Cleaning

Janitorial Services

Staffing Services

Snow Removal

Parking Lot Maintenance

Landscaping.

KBS is the largest, privately-held facility services provider in North America. The company services over 1,000 restaurants nationwide covering over 3.5 million square feet. Through its hospitality division Hospitality Staffing Solutions, the company works with a further 900 hotels, casinos, and resorts providing cleaning and food & beverage staff trained and qualified for work in over 90 markets across North America.

“The industry has faced huge challenges in the past year,” said McPherson. “Now is the time to leverage the scale and experience of KBS facility services to focus on serving customers and building back the industry.”

To learn more, visit KBS at: RFMA 2021 booth #937; or online at: www.kbs-services.com

About KBS

Kellermeyer Bergensons Services, LLC (“KBS”), is a trusted partner to leading operations and facility managers across 75,000 client locations throughout North America. We provide essential facility services that deliver healthy operations to businesses through scalable solutions customized to meet client-specific requirements. Our expertise and technology enable our teams to anticipate issues, ensure quality, and maximize efficiency. With decades of experience in facility hygiene, including being on the front lines throughout the COVID-19 crisis, KBS is committed to partnering with clients to Stay Ahead of the Curve

with the latest advances for maintaining healthy operations. For more information, visit www.kbs-services.com .

