Katsuya Launches New King XXIII Roll

SBE’s Katsuya restaurant chain has created a new King XXIII Roll to welcome basketball star LeBron James to LA. Katsuya is donating $1 from every sale of the roll to the new Lakers’ charity, The LeBron James Family Foundation to support its newly opened I PROMISE school.

Launched on October 15, to coincide with the Lakers’ season home opener game, the roll will remain on the menu throughout the NBA season and Lakers’ playoff run.

The King XXIII Roll is made with king crab, A4 Wagyu beef, wasabi, truffle butter, uni and caviar. It’s available at Katsuya LA locations including LA Live, Glendale, Hollywood and Brentwood for $35.