The Karl Ehmer Bratwurst Eating Competition: Time to meat your match

If you have a bottomless stomach, meat your match: The Karl Ehmer Bratwurst Eating Competition, which will be held as part of the Eighth Annual Oktoberfest at SteelStacks, Oct. 6 and 13.

Here’s how it will work: The first contestant to finish 15 Karl Ehmer brats in each competition will be crowned the winner and receive a $250 cash prize. Brats will be served bun-less and contestants will be given water to help wash ‘em down. (Note: The legendary Joey Chestnut set the world record when he downed 70 brats in 2013.)

Those interested in competing must contact ArtsQuest Cinema & Comedy Programming Assistant Rickey Negron at rnegron@artsquest.org to apply. There is no cost to participate and registration will close two days prior to each competition.

Oktoberfest is a free festival that features German food, beer and live music, as well as attractions like the exciting Beer-Lympics competition, popular dachshund races, Yuengling Oktoberfest 5K, local artisans and more.

The festival will run 5-10 p.m. Fridays.; noon to 10 p.m. Saturdays; and noon to 6 p.m. Sundays, Oct. 5–7 & 12-14.

Info: http://www.steelstacks.org/festivals/oktoberfest/

For more information, visit www.steelstacks.org/oktoberfest

jsheehan@mcall.com

Twitter @jenwsheehan

610-820-6628