Karen Diperi, HMG+ Executive, Named 2019 New York Staffing Association President

New York, NY (RestaurantNews.com) HMG Plus, Inc., a specialized provider of hospitality staffing solutions headquartered in Manhattan, announces that Karen DiPeri, company president, was elected president of the New York Staffing Association for 2019.

DiPeri serves on the NYSA board and is the marketing co-chair for the Society for Hospitality and Foodservice Management (SHFM). She is an alumnus of the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Program, honored as a SmartCEO New York Brava and SHFM Spirit Award Winner, and recognized for three years by Total Food Service as a Top Woman in Metro New York Foodservice & Hospitality.

“I’m honored to be stepping into this NYSA leadership role, especially at this point in time where there is ever-increasing legislation potentially impacting the staffing and recruiting industry and a proliferation of disruptive technology that can transform the way we do business—compounded with the lowest unemployment rate in more than 50 years,” DiPeri said. “More so than ever before, it is critical for all stakeholders to support the most powerful voice for the staffing industry in the state of New York, NYSA.”

HMG+ is a Women’s Business Enterprise, has received numerous awards, including the American Staffing Association National Staffing Employee of the Year and the CEO Report Corporate Culture Award.

DiPeri and her husband Michael, HMG+ chief executive officer, have been working side by side in the hospitality staffing industry for more than 25 years and have two children in college.

About NYSA

The New York Staffing Association (NYSA) is the trade association that promotes the interests of the staffing industry through legal and legislative advocacy, education, and the advancement of high standards of ethical conduct. NYSA is a nonprofit organization for the staffing industry in the state of New York. We serve as the voice of the industry in state efforts to communicate industry matters to association members, legislative leaders, regulators, the news media and the general public. You can make that voice more effective when you join our association. Learn more at nystaffing.org.

About HMG+

HMG+ is an award winning specialty provider of hospitality staffing solutions. For corporate or private events, HMG+ consistently provides, professionally trained, friendly front-of-the-house staff. High touch client support for both long term and flexible placements for dining management, administrative, conference and catering positions. HMG+ has earned industry praise by creating a corporate culture that embodies integrity and trust; dedicating resources to training, education, and engagement. Employees of HMG+ deliver excellence in service, prosper through teamwork, and exude passionate hospitality. Learn more at hmgplus.com.

