Kansas City Offers Great Growth Opportunities for Big Whiskey’s American Restaurant & Bar

Springfield, MO (RestaurantNews.com) Celebrating a successful franchise opening in Lee’s Summit in 2017, Big Whiskey’s is primed for growth in Kansas City, announcing a new corporate location in Overland Park, Kansas! After purchasing property on West 135th street in November of 2017, the Springfield-based restaurant brand has officially begun construction on their latest corporate location.

“We’ve been really grateful for the success of the Lee’s Summit location, and the Kansas City area as a whole is a natural fit for us to expand,” explains co-founder and Senior Vice President of Operations, Paul Sundy. “My kids have been playing soccer in Overland Park over the last few years, and when we had an opportunity to snag a great property there, we jumped at the chance!”

Slated to open in early July, the newest Big Whiskey’s location at 9100 West 135th Street will be the company’s second stand-alone restaurant. After purchasing two shuttered Ruby Tuesday’s locations in southwest Missouri in February of 2017, the first stand-alone building in Republic, Missouri, was redesigned and opened its doors for business the following August.

Company president, Austin Herschend, explains, “Opening the freestanding store in Republic, MO, was the perfect opportunity for us to really evolve our layout and the overall atmosphere of Big Whiskey’s. The restaurant itself has been a huge success, and we’re excited to introduce Overland Park to the best of Big Whiskey’s.”

As construction is underway, getting involved in the Overland Park community is a top priority. Joining the local chamber of commerce, engaging with the growing soccer community, and connecting with local groups and organizations are each segments being tackled by the Big Whiskey’s team. While creating these connections, the brand is also on the heels of launching a hiring campaign for the new location. Aiming to hire over 100 people across all areas of the restaurant, interested applicants can currently apply online at bigwhiskeys.com/apply-online/.

BUSINESS IS BOOMIN’

This past year has brought record-breaking numbers and several milestones for Big Whiskey’s. In addition to opening their first two franchise locations in Bentonville, Arkansas, and Lee’s Summit, Missouri, the brand signed two additional multi-unit franchise deals. In June, a two store franchise deal was confirmed for Las Vegas, with the first location being built on Las Vegas Boulevard! Shortly following, in September, Big Whiskey’s announced an additional two-store deal had been signed for Birmingham, Alabama.

“The continued support of our loyal customers, and eagerness of new customers to welcome our brand is invaluable to us,” states Herschend. “We’re incredibly excited to keep rockin’ and rollin’ in Kansas City in 2018!”

