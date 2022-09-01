Kahwa Coffee Kicks Off September with Franchise Launch

The boutique coffee shop and wholesaler is seeking new franchisees in Florida and surrounding areas to start its sales push.

St. Petersburg, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) Coffee shop and wholesale roaster Kahwa Coffee Roasters is now franchising throughout the United States according to an announcement this month. The brand is kicking off their sales launch beginning in Florida.

“We are planning on focusing on Florida to start with for the first year and then we will expand our territories after that,” stated Raphael Perrier, Co-Founder of Kahwa Coffee Roasters. “We want to ensure our franchisees are successful as we grow and we feel this is the best way to do that.”

The company opted for franchise development as they saw the demand for their coffee and concept grow locally. “We want to expand our brand outside of the Tampa Bay Area and we feel franchising is the best way to accomplish this,” detailed Sarah Perrier, Co-Founder of Kahwa Coffee Roasters. “We want to share our experience and success with people who understand our brand and our mission.”

Kahwa’s first location was founded in 2006 by Sarah and Raphael Perrier in St. Petersburg, Florida and since then has grown to 15 corporate-owned locations. Kahwa boasts over 1000 wholesale partnerships throughout Florida, which include partners like Publix, Mercedes Benz, Bayfront Hospital, Tampa Bay Rays, and Tampa Bay Rowdies.

“We have a 16-year track record as being a great member of the communities we serve,” stated Perrier. “Our brand is already recognized throughout Florida through our wholesale partnerships.” Franchisees benefit from Kahwa’s founding team’s knowledge and industry experience. “They will also benefit from our unique programs such as our brand-new custom app and rewards program to be able to compete with anyone in the coffee industry,” pointed out Perrier.

Kahwa franchisees gain an in-depth training program at the outset of their agreement which includes hands-on coaching and education at both a corporate store and the new franchise store. The opportunity includes ongoing support and training throughout the course of ownership.

To learn more about how to invest in a Kahwa Coffee Roasters franchise, visit www.kahwafranchise.com .

About Kahwa Coffee

Kahwa Coffee Roasters is a community-driven coffeehouse, selling premium coffee and high- quality goods within its bustling cafe atmosphere. Kahwa Coffee Roasters is also a top Florida wholesaler of high-quality coffee with online ordering, partnerships, and subscriptions available. To learn more about Kahwa Coffee Roasters, visit www.kahwacoffee.com .

Media Contact:

Brooke Palmer Kuhl

rspbevents@gmail.com

727-235-2389

