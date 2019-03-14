Kabuki Japanese Restaurant at the Toyota Music Factory Introduces New Food and Beverage Menus

New Menu Items Exclusive to the Texas Market Along with a Newly Created Cocktail and Weekend Brunch Aperitifs Menu

Irving, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Kabuki Japanese Restaurants expands its offerings with the launch of a new dining, cocktail, and brunch aperitifs menu. Located at the Toyota Music Factory, the Metroplex’s preeminent destination for food, live entertainment, and movies, Kabuki has conceived and created original items exclusive to this location. The new menu items encompass both modern and traditional contemporary Japanese cuisine that features a blend of Japanese fusion, offering an assortment of specialty rolls and signature dishes, along with intriguing raw and cooked non-sushi options, paired with an exciting array of Japanese-inspired libations, premium sakes, and signature cocktails.

Patrons can choose from new signature rolls ($8.50-$16.95) such as TEXAS BLUE, Real Blue Crab, Avocado, Cucumber, and Soy Paper; PUCKER UP, Shrimp, Cream Cheese, Oshinko, Cucumber, Salmon, Lemon-Soy Aioli, Ikura, and Tempura Crumbs; and KILLER SHRIMP, Avocado and Salsa Roll topped with Sautéed Shrimp in Creamy Cajun Spiced Sauce.

Guests can feast on new signature dishes ($11.95-$27.95), including FRIED CHICKEN, Miso Marinated, Gluten-Free Fried Chicken with Honey Wasabi Butter, and Asian Slaw; GRILLED BEEF YAKI, Beef, Spicy Garlic Soy Sauce, Green Beans, and Garlic Chips; ANGUS RIBEYE, Wasabi Butter, Brussels Sprouts, Tomato and Mushrooms; and TOKYO SEAFOOD PAELLA, Miso Black Cod, Shrimp, Jumbo Scallop, Soft Shell Crab, Sautéed Shiitake Mushrooms, and Vegetables.

For brunch, guests can select from a variety of flavorful aperitifs ($8.00), specifically created to pair with a number of menu items, including FOREVER YOUNG, Rose Champagne, Grand Poppy Amaro, Hibiscus, and Orange Bitters Mist; NEON MOON, St. Germain, Routin Blanc, Lemon Mist, and Prosecco; and PEACH SPRITZ, Peach de Vigne, Apple Bitters, and Prosecco; and a Sake Sampler ($10.00).

Kabuki’s new beverage menu ($10.00) includes a selection of classic and modern cocktails with a Japanese twist. From tropical to traditional, these newly created cocktails are specifically crafted to compliment the unique flavors found on Kabuki’s wide-ranging menu. LI’LANI features Japanese-Crafted Roku Gin, French Aloe Chareau, Refreshing Flavors of Lime, Pineapple, Almond and Rose Water, and pairs nicely with seafood entrée item like Miso Black Cod and Shrimp Krab Udon Pasta. WATER LILY is made with Haku Vodka infused with Lemongrass and Citrus with French Aloe Chareau, and compliments any type of sushi. ISLAND MULE is made with Grey Goose Vodka, Ginger Beer, and Candied Pineapple, and pairs with just about any dish on the menu including the new specialty sushi rolls. KABUKI OLD-FASHIONED uses House of Suntory’s Toki Whiskey, Japanese Black Sugar and Cherry Dark Bitters served with a super ice cube, and is a perfect start or end to any meal.

The menu at Kabuki caters to a range of different dining experiences with more than 150 items, including a wide variety of small plates, salads, sushi, sashimi, rolls, specialty rolls, entrees, signature dishes, and noodle and rice options. Vegetarian and gluten-free dishes are also available. The restaurant also offers an impressive beverage and happy hour program featuring classic cocktails, sake, wine, and beer, as well as Japanese-inspired drinks. Kabuki provides a casual and inviting setting that includes a large sake bar, spacious dining room, a private dining room as well as a wrap-around pet-friendly outdoor patio. The various restaurant spaces create a range of personalized experiences for its diners—from casual get-togethers before a movie or concert to an intimate private dinner.

Kabuki is open daily Monday-Thursday: 11.30 a.m. – 2.30 p.m., 5 p.m. – 10 p.m.; Friday: 11.30 a.m. – 2.30 p.m., 5 p.m. – 11 p.m.; Saturday: 11.30 a.m. – 11 p.m. and Sunday: 11.30 a.m. – 9 p.m. Late Nite Happy Hour is offered Sunday – Thursday: 8 p.m. to close. Ample free self-parking along with valet parking is available.

About Kabuki Japanese Restaurant

Kabuki Japanese Restaurant began in 1991 in Pasadena, CA. and has grown to 17 locations in Southern California, Arizona, Nevada and Texas. The restaurant showcases traditional and innovative Japanese cuisine, a full bar, and contemporary interior design, creating a welcoming environment for sushi novices, connoisseurs, families, and friends alike to gather and enjoy its diverse menu offerings. Kabuki boasts an impressive beverage program featuring specialty cocktails with a Japanese twist, wine, and beer, as well as a specially curated sake selection all meticulously curated to compliment Kabuki’s robust menu. Kabuki is located at 320 W. Colinas Blvd, Suite 110 Irving TX, 75039. For more information, please visit: www.kabukirestaurants.com.

