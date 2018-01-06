K Sandwiches reopens to long lines, eager eaters

As they counted down to the reopening last week, K Sandwiches co-owners Man Tran and sister Jennifer Tran were nervous. It had been more than two years since fire destroyed their family’s popular Vietnamese bakery and deli.

They worried. Would anyone come to their reopening? Would anyone care?

Turns out, loyalists had long anticipated it, circling the date. At one point on Friday, the first day back, the line of customers wrapped more than halfway around the new K Sandwiches building on Linda Vista Road, across from Kearny High School and blocks from Mesa College. Saturday, too, brought out eager eaters, people willing to wait more than 30 minutes just to reach the front counter to place an order.

“We are shocked,” Man Tran said Saturday. “We are speechless. We are so happy that these people are here.”

The customers were pretty happy, too, many with tummies hungry for the “K Special” — a grilled pork banh mi sandwich on freshly made baguette.

Among them was John Watson, who stopped Man Tran on the patio, shook his hand and congratulated him on the reopening. Watson had long been a customer and said he watched for the reopening.

“I woke up this morning going, “We are going to the sandwich shop today!,” Watson said.

In line, Edward Camarena said he stayed up on news of the rebuild and drove from Bonita to get food Saturday — both for lunch and later.

Also eagerly waiting was T.D. Dang, 65, who said he saw a mention of the reopening on TV Friday and tried to wake his wife to “tell her the good news.” The next morning, as the Scripps Ranch couple waited to order their sandwiches, Dang carried a tray full of special drinks and baked goods to buy.

Customer Yvette Jackson had also enjoyed K Sandwiches and said the fresh bread reminded her of bakeries in her native Europe. “I haven’t been able to find another place like this,” she said as she waited to order. “I am excited.”

K Sandwiches first opened in 2005, in a building that once housed an old pho restaurant. Man Tran said he and his father Hen Tran did much of the initial remodel themselves, including putting in new tile on the floor in the dark, old structure.

In 2011, The San Diego Union-Tribune called K Sandwiches “the kind of place you imagine Anthony Bourdain embracing: It’s cheap, authentic and oh, so very delicious.”

The fire — said to be caused by an oven malfunction — started just before 9 p.m. on Aug. 4, 2015, as employees baked cookies and readied to close for the night. Everyone got out safely.

It happened three weeks before the restaurant’s 10-year anniversary.

Jennifer Tran was out with her sister when their brother called with news of the fire. By the time they arrived from University City, pictures of the burning building were already up on social media. She said she stayed, crying, as she watched firefighters for hours that night.

Man Tran, too, was pained to watch it burn, thinking of all the work he and his father had put in. The elder Tran died in 2011 at age 59. A photo of him survived the fire.

The 2018 version of K Sandwiches looks different, all new and much brighter, with large windows along the wall facing Linda Vista Road. Folks waiting for a green light at the intersection will be able to look over and watch as the bread is made.

Those big windows, providing a peek into the process, had been the elder Tran’s unrealized hope. With the rebuild, the younger Tran made sure to see it through.

But while the look is a bit different, the food is the same — perhaps ever better, one customer said as he ate a K Special. And this is still a family restaurant, now co-owned by siblings Man Tran and Jennifer Tran and their sister Natalie Tran. Their mom works there, so does grandma. And on Saturday, as everyone rushed to make sandwiches, Man Tran’s 10-year-old daughter Briana called out orders for waiting customers.

Asked about the long lines and the eager customers, Man Tran stopped and thought for second.

“I didn’t expect any of this,” he said. “Wow. Just — wow.”

