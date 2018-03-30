Justin Timberlake eats at Alinea during Chicago tour stop

He may be re-branding himself as a rustic “man of the woods,” but old habits die hard.

Justin Timberlake ate at Alinea on Thursday night and posted videos of himself on Instagram eating the restaurant’s famous sugar balloon, sitting flabbergasted as smoke rises from a dish, and chasing after staff members, asking if they wanted to go on tour with him while people in the background cackled.

“It’s not a big deal. It’s not a big deal, fam. I’m just hanging out at Alinea eating sugar balloons,” Timberlake said in the first video, his voice distorted by inhaling helium in the balloon.

Alinea, located in Lincoln Park, is known as one of the world’s finest restaurants, costing as much as $385 a person for a meal, featuring dozens of courses and taking multiple hours to complete.

Timberlake, wearing flannel and a beanie in his post, performed Tuesday and Wednesday at the United Center.

