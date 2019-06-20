Just In Time for Summer: Add Fresh Baked Golden Malted Waffle Cones and Bowls to Your Menu

Glen Mills, PA (RestaurantNews.com) This Summer help your customers cool off with ice cream in a fresh-baked waffle cones and bowls.

Golden Malted, the world’s largest distributor of waffle cone irons and mix, makes it easy and cost effective to add waffle cones and bowls to your menu. With their fresh-baked waffle cone program, commercial waffle cone irons are provided on loan at no cost with the use of their World-Famous Waffle Mixes.

Visit www.goldenmalted.com or call 888.596.4040 to learn more today.