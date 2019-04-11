Just Opened: What to eat and drink at The Hoxton, according to Stephanie Izard, Chris Pandel and Lee Zaremba

With three levels fully equipped for eating and drinking, The Hoxton, a London-based hotel, celebrated a buzzy opening last week in Fulton Market. On the roof is Peru-inspired Cabra Cevicheria with Stephanie Izard (Girl & the Goat, Duck Duck Goat) at the helm. The lobby level is occupied by Cira, where Chris Pandel (Swift & Sons, Balena) whips up Mediterranean bites all day. And in the basement is Lazy Bird, where Lee Zaremba (Billy Sunday, Boka beverage director) serves 52 classic cocktails presented via hand-drawn illustrations in a leather-bound book.

“It’s a cool place to hang out in the neighborhood; it’s not just designed to be amenities for the hotel guests,” Izard said. “It really is a giant amenity for the neighborhood, and it’s really cool.”

Cabra, the Peruvian rooftop

It wasn’t Izard’s decision to do a Peruvian restaurant — Boka Restaurant Group’s Kevin Boehm and Rob Katz approached Izard about Cabra — but she became a dedicated student, reading voraciously about the cuisine and dining at Tanta in preparation for her multi-week trip to the South American country. Although Peruvian food seemed simple from afar, she learned it was actually extremely complex and influenced by European, Asian and West African cuisine. It’s been “fun, educational and really cool to dive in” and see how her cooking style can fit in and celebrate Peruvian cuisine, Izard said.

The restaurant itself is colorful and vibrant, its sun-drenched dining room filled with plush seating and emerald green tiles. An abundance of plants hang over the bar, and it’s adjacent to the rooftop pool, which further solidifies the vacation vibes.

You’ll find five kinds of ceviche, from a snapper with purple sweet potato, avocado, dragon fruit, trout roe and ponzu leche de tigre, to a salmon with pistachio and avocado leche de tigre. Don’t miss the tiradito section, complete with dishes that showcase the influence of Japanese-Peruvians. The tiraditos are made with raw fish and served with sauces and garnishes on top, kind of like sashimi reinvented with Peruvian flavors. Other snacks include chicken thigh skewers and smoked goat empanadas, buttery crust filled with goat meat, golden raisin and olives. Izard created the empanadas months before she knew about Cabra (she was filling them with kimchi and cheddar).

Other dishes are inspired by Izard’s travels. When she was in the mountainous region of the country, she had chicharron, which in Peru is not just limited to pork skin, but extended to any kind of fried meat, be it guinea pig, lamb, or pig. Whole chunks of meat are fried until crispy, and the pork shank was one of her favorites. At Cabra, she serves it with pickles, huacatay (black mint), yuzu-tomato, rocoto mayo, herby vinaigrette and a sweet potato flatbread. Izard said she also hopes guests will order the whole snapper: Chunks of the filet are fried and drizzled with a bacon sweet and sour sauce and presented with the rest of the fish, including the eyeballs and cheek.

The menu is meant to represent the many regions and vibrant diversity of Peru, and the restaurant is meant to be fun and electric but also a place where guests can relax. It’s currently only open for dinner, but will soon open up to the brunch and lunch crowds as the weather heats up.

Izard hopes people will get a taste of what dining is like in Peru — abundant, bold in flavor, texturally interesting and full of laughter at the table — and she joked that the next four restaurants she opens are going to be Peruvian.

“This has given me more inspiration that I can apply to my other projects,” said Izard, who is opening Girl & The Goat in Los Angeles later this year. “It’s opened my eyes to more exciting flavors to add to my repertoire.”

Cira, Mediterranean cuisine

Twelve floors below, Cira is targeting a different crowd. With an all-day menu inspired by the many countries that border the Mediterranean sea, Pandel said he’s finally able to play with flavors he’s dabbled in his entire career.

“There’s a lot of Turkish and North African and Spanish and all those kinds of influences in my cooking ... so it’s pretty appropriate to do something like that right now in my career,” he said. “(Mediterranean cuisine) is my favorite kind of food to cook and also to eat.”

In addition to learning how to cook with a wood oven from Chris Bianco (Pizzeria Bianco), Pandel said he began to appreciate food that was less fussy and allowing the right ingredients to speak for themselves, butchering in-house and using seasonal, local vegetables when they’re available. He also wanted the opportunity to change diners’ perception of a hotel restaurant and to serve food that the Fulton Market neighborhood would connect with, Pandel said.

Part of connecting with both hotel guests and residents is letting people choose what they want for breakfast, whether it’s a yogurt with fruit, overnight oats or an egg, but then adding Mediterranean influences in subtle ways, like the whipped tahini in the yogurt or the Turkish sausage in the breakfast sandwich. Or in more obvious ways, like the Turkish breakfast, served with marinated goat cheese, cucumber salad, olives, sujuk (spicy sausage), hard-boiled egg, whipped yogurt, simit bread, seasonal preserves and muhammara (spicy pepper dip).

The brunch menu is where you’ll start finding things from the hearth that’s nestled in the back of the kitchen. Try the smoked sablefish, served with charred asparagus, poached egg and everything spice, or have the Moscardini octopus salad for lunch, made with oreganatto, corona beans, merguez sausage and endive. Other fire-kissed items include the whole turbot for dinner, roasted on the hearth and served with cultured butter and olive salumera, or the dry-aged rib-eye, slow cooked over the hearth and served with cultured butter and sea salt.

A guest favorite so far is the fried cauliflower, which starts with a light brine before it goes in a rice flour batter seasoned with pumpkin seed, turmeric, flax seeds, nigella seeds and Aleppo pepper. It’s fried crispy and topped with an apricot relish that is sweet and vinegary, before a heaping of cilantro, mint and creme fraiche are added.

Pandel also makes pastas in-house for the cacio e pepe. He’s excited about duck leg confit, a shareable large dinner dish made with cherries, toasted almond granola and crispy rice stuffed with shredded duck confit.

Can’t be bothered to go down to the lobby? You can order some of the dishes from Cira for room service. And if you’re looking for pastries, Kristine Antonian (Cherry Circle Room) is creating breakfast pastries, desserts and some of the breads on the menu.

“We’re inspired by the Mediterranean basin, not just Italian or Spanish or Tunisian,” Pandel said. “We’re looking to have all these things come together and cross over things that had not or would not be put together if you were stuck to the cultural norms of these different countries.”

The plan is to have the menu change seasonally and to have daily specials depending on what’s available at the market. While Cira is currently serving a limited menu for the lounge area, Pandel hopes to eventually open up access to the entire first floor.

“We don’t look at ourselves as a hotel restaurant,” he said. “You can’t tell you’re in the hotel. You’re in this beautiful, really well-designed restaurant, and you look to your right, and there happens to be a check-in desk. It’s not one of these old, stodgy hotels. It’s a new version of what a hotel and a hotel restaurant can be.”

Beverage program

Although Cabra and Cira are housed in the same building, Zaremba created vastly different drinks menus for each restaurant to reflect the chefs and regions that inspire each space You’ll find pisco sours, Spanish-style gin and tonics and chilcanos upstairs at Cabra, inspired by the trip that Zaremba and Izard took to Peru.

When Izard had to use the restroom in bustling downtown Lima, she ducked into Restaurante Bar Cordano. While he was waiting, Zaremba found his hungover self faced with a staggering number of jars filled with pisco and ingredients macerating within, like passion fruit, lemon grass, maca and other herbs. The group spent the next few hours trying different piscos, and the memory inspired the Afternoon in Cordano cocktail, a fruit-forward beverage that avoids being cloyingly sweet, made with Ketel One vodka, pisco quebranta, gooseberry, egg white and lime.

A chilcano is a traditional Peruvian cocktail that features the bright fresh flavors of lime and ginger ale. Light and sessionable, a whole section of Cabra’s cocktail list is devoted to these summery drinks. The Lima Dreamin’ is made with Olmeca Altos blanco tequila, huckleberry, cardamom, lime and ginger ale and “feels like vacation in a glass,” Zaremba said.

And as for Spanish-style tonic cocktails, Zaremba created Who’s Your Pachamama, a vodka cocktail with Chicago Distilling Co.’s Ceres vodka, pisco quebranta, yerba mate tea, pink peppercorn, lime and soda, resulting in a herbaceous and refreshing fizzy drink. After Memorial Day, they’ll also serve a frozen pisco sour with a vodka base, and look out for the Pisco of the Day, which will highlight one of the many pisco expressions, so that staff and guests can all learn more about the drink.

Cira was harder to nail down, Zaremba said. Dozens of countries bordering the Mediterranean sea meant dozens of drinking cultures, and Zaremba wanted the cocktail menu to be approachable without being vast. So, he decided to go with classic cocktail bases and inject them with ingredients he found in the kitchen. One of these drinks is mai-tai-based Persephone’s Descent, made with pomegranate, Flor de Cana 4-year-aged white rum, hazelnut, fermented strawberry and toasted bay leaf. You’ll also find drinks made with sarsaparilla and cherry bark, but you’ll see them in an Old-Fashioned or a tequila daisy.

Lazy Bird, the basement cocktail bar

But basement bar Lazy Bird is what Zaremba is really proud of. Dark and moody, the velvety bar has a jazzy throwback feel.

“It’s a nice, swanky place that doesn’t feel bougie or pretentious,” Zaremba said. “We’ll make you drinks with classic cocktail names, so you’re familiar.”

The 52-item menu doubles as a cocktail book with recipes. Zaremba said the iterations of the cocktails are a reflection of how he learned how to make them and what he hopes for them to be. The Negroni is made with Old Tom gin, a house bitters mix and vermouth di Torino, which is meant to recall the original flavors of vintage Campari. The Hemingway Daiquiri is another classic cocktail that gets a thoughtful treatment. While the white rum, grapefruit juice, lime and grapefruit syrup remain, Zaremba swapped out a traditional maraschino with a domestic one from Leopold Brothers that is created without cherry pits, which removes the almond character and, instead, adds a more vibrant note to the dry and grapefruit-forward cocktail. A touch of fermented strawberry dials up the sweetness and adds a buzzy note at the end.

“How the drink starts isn’t the same as the middle and isn’t the same as the finish,” Zaremba said. “The journey is what I look for.”

There will be live music on some days, but it’s not a weekly thing, Zaremba said. And it won’t always be jazz — he hopes to bring in moody rock, soul, hip-hop and more. He hopes the experience will be transportive and that guests will lose their sense of time while they’re in the space.

While all three concepts have unique identities, it’s the personalities and vision to celebrate people, food and drink that tie it all together, Zaremba said.

The Hoxton allows guests and residents to flit between the various restaurants and bars and experience something new each time.

“I think the only thing that makes it feel like a hotel restaurant is that there’s a swimming pool in the middle of it,” Izard said with a chuckle.

200 N. Green St., cirachicago.com, 312-761-1777; www.cabrachicago.com, 312-761-1717; lazybirdchicago.com, 312- 761-1799

