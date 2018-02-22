Just Opened: Plant-based Veggie Grill expands to Chicago

Chicago’s plant-based, vegetable-focused diners will soon have more options for casual dining, thanks to Veggie Grill’s entrance into the marketplace. Founded in 2006, the Irvine, Calif.-based fast casual chain opened its first location in Lakeview last week, one of at least six planned Chicago locations, staking its claim in a fast-growing sector of the restaurant business.

And while the thought of plant-based, vegetarian or vegan food may conjure stereotypical images of unflavored tofu, dry lentils and chalky rice-and-black-bean veggie burgers, Veggie Grill hopes to change that. “When you say ‘vegan,’ it can be polarizing,” says Leah Smith, chief marketing officer for the 29-location chain. “Our audience is veggie-centric, but we want to be inclusive and make sure that even meat eaters can find something they like on the menu.”

The menu is entirely vegan, with no dairy, eggs or animal products in any item, but the restaurant avoids the label, opting instead for the burgeoning “plant-based” moniker. Burgers are made using the Beyond Burger brand, a soy- and gluten-free, plant-protein patty that aims to mimic the texture of traditional beef patties. The regular-rotation burgers sound as if they can be found on any pub menu, like the chorizo queso-drowned Super Rica, or the gouda and caramelized-onion Lucky Star, but that’s the point, says Smith. “How do we get nonvegans to try something new? We’re not boxed in with a single cuisine.”

Enter Veggie Grill’s other menu categories: sandwiches, salads, ever-popular grain bowls, even tacos. The buffalo chick’n is a customer favorite, says Smith, as is the Sonoran bowl, made with quinoa, avocado, roasted carrots, red pepper sauce and black beans. Tacos, meanwhile, feature gochujang-coated chick’n, black beans, avocado, arugula and onions, or kung pao chick’n, cashews, cabbage slaw, Fresno chiles and a nondairy crema. While the standing menu remains largely the same across multiple locations, the restaurant offers a number of seasonal items that change quarterly.

The Lakeview location looks like an assembly-line setup, though food is made to order. The design is a new one for the company, says Smith, and is meant to expedite ordering. And while it’s the first location in Chicago, it won’t be the last. The chain, with most of its restaurants on the West Coast, hopes to double its national locations in three years, says Smith. In March, a Loop location will open its doors, followed by four more by year’s end. Following Chicago, Veggie Grill has its sights set on entering Boston’s market.

“It’ll be interesting to see how a meat-and-potatoes town like Chicago greets us,” said Smith. “We’re excited to be here.”

614 W. Diversey Parkway, 773-868-1863

