Just Opened: Passerotto a culinary love letter to growing up Korean-American

Since becoming a chef, Jennifer Kim has always wanted to cook Korean food. It’s what has made her feel the most safe and the most at home, but she wondered for a long time if she was “Korean enough” to cook and serve it.

She’s finally taking that step with her newest restaurant, Passerotto, now open in Andersonville.

Kim grew up loving the Korean food that her mother and grandmother made, but like many children of immigrants, she has a lunchroom story: Her favorite kimchi was met with cries of “gross!” and “it smells so bad!” from her 10-year-old peers. This led to her trying to hide her Korean-ness, which in turn isolated her from other children who’d immigrated from Korea, who considered her a “Twinkie” or “banana” for speaking Korean with an American accent, she says.

“For children of immigrants, no matter where in the world our parents have immigrated from, I think we have this general feeling of not really belonging to a certain culture,” Kim said. “One of the biggest things that my brother and I talked about was, ‘Are we Korean enough? Are we American enough? Where do we fall on that scale?’ You’re sort of floating between the two.”

Your identity is always in flux, Kim said, and as she began to cook professionally, this conflict still lingered. Despite her desire to lean into her Korean heritage by opening a Korean restaurant, Kim was afraid that it didn’t fit the formula of what a successful restaurant was, especially with the common presupposition that “ethnic food” is supposed to be inexpensive and quick.

“It’s always something I’ve thought about but I’ve been so apprehensive about doing, because it needs to be done the right way in order for it to be able to honor the food the way that I want it to be honored,” Kim said. “For me, I had to ask myself, ‘Am I emotionally ready to do this?’ Because it’s such a big step. Am I mature enough to be able to navigate this in a way that is respectful to my family and to my Korean heritage?”

Kim channels a scientific, organized and disciplined approach to food from her previous life as a pharmacist, and she’s also learned from chefs during her time at One Off Hospitality and from being the co-owner of Snaggletooth, her now-shuttered, critically acclaimed Southport Corridor spot.

Kim has pulled influences from growing up and living in Chicago and from spending time in central Italy to create Passerotto, Italian for “little sparrow,” a nickname her father gave her when she was a young child.

Each dish on the menu is connected to a life experience or memory, like grocery shopping with her mother at Jewel-Osco to find substitutes for Korean ingredients that were not readily available. She’s found similarities between Italian and Korean philosophies around food and spent a lot of time searching for the bridges between the two cultures, even though they seem very different.

“It was an exploration within Italian food that has helped me take a step back and helped me learn more about Korean culture and food,” Kim said.

Because Kim’s mother’s idea of Korean food and her grandmother’s idea of Korean food are different, patrons should expect her own deeply personal version of “traditional,” influenced by her upbringing in America.

“(The meaning of) traditional and authentic always changes, especially generationally,” Kim said. “It’s not going to be the same Korean food someone my age in Korea is going to cook because our life experiences are so vastly different. That’s the beauty of food.”

Her seolleongtang tortelloni takes the components of Korean ox bone soup and infuses them with the memory Kim has of eating seolleongtang with her father when she was a young child. He left home early and came home late, so when they had time to share a meal together, she would beg him to take her to the same strip mall for their special meal together.

The dish has the word “tortelloni” in it to offer familiarity to people who may not be accustomed to Korean food, Kim said. She wanted to remove the anxiety that people sometimes have when trying new foods and build a bridge between her guests’ experiences and her own. At the same time, she kept “seolleongtang” as the first part of the name so as not to dilute the “Korean heart and soul” of it.

“You can only interpret what you see and experience based on what you know, so I think it helps to have context, like, ‘Oh, I’ve experienced something very similar to this before,’” Kim said, noting that it could be a dangerous game at times. “Sometimes it’s having the right motivations about how we explain this concept in a way that is familiar to them but is also explaining why we’re doing it this way and what the passion behind it is.”

Another part of the menu is an ode to the traditional style of Korean eating — plentiful banchan (small side dishes), a protein and rice. Most of the banchan are modeled after her aunt’s cooking, which Kim describes as “phenomenal.”

“It’s a nice little nod, so that if Korean people walk in, they can still get dinner the way they eat at home,” Kim said.

On the rare occasion that Kim’s family gets together nowadays, the only thing they can agree on eating is raw fish, usually in the form of a giant platter of sashimi from Lawrence Fish Market paired with rice that her mother makes at home.

“At least I know in that section (of the menu), when my family is all together, they’re going to order off of that,” Kim said. “I’m really excited about that because it’s turned into a family joke that there’s nothing we can eat together that is cooked.”

Although there will be beer and cocktails on the menu, Kim’s moving away from the large-format beers often associated with Korean food and, instead, is focusing on small-production wines that complement the dishes.

“I wanted to once again create those bridges,” Kim said. “Wine isn’t the first thing that you think of when you think of Korean food, but there are so many interesting wines out there that do pair so well.”

Kim admits that when she first saw the building where Passerotto is located, she thought it was not ideal. But after the viewing, she decided to grab a cup of coffee from La Colombe down the street and passed by happy and friendly residents and even a specialty video store.

“It really made such an impression on me, personally. I feel like this is the right community for me to want to spend most of my time,” Kim said. “If a video rental place can still be in existence in this neighborhood, it’s because the community supports them, and if it wants to support people and small businesses in that community, then this is the place. This is where we want to be.”

5420 N. Clark St., passerottochicago.com

gwong@chicagotribune.com

Twitter @gracewong630

Passerotto to take wing in early May in Andersonville »

Snaggletooth's Jennifer Kim opening Passerotto — Korean but with Italian inspiration »

One Off Hospitality alums set to open Pacific Standard Time on April 30 »