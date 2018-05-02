Just Opened: Pacific Standard Time channels California spirit in River North

With its two wood-burning ovens and light-filled, airy dining room, Pacific Standard Time opened this week, serving a menu inspired by the California spirit.

The restaurant is the inaugural project for Underscore Hospitality, made up of Joshua Tilden, partner, and Erling Wu-Bower, executive chef and partner. The duo teamed up with One Off Hospitality partners Donnie Madia-Gianfrancisco, Paul Kahan and Terry Alexander, for whom Tilden and Wu-Bower both worked previously, to create the new River North restaurant.

“It’s really inspired by my mom and I cooking together,” Wu-Bower said. “My mom is a Chinese immigrant, first-generation, and we would shop at all these different markets — Mexican markets, Chinese markets, Thai markets, farmers markets, health food markets — and we would cook this super personal American food at home. And I’m trying to describe it without using a single cultural reference because calling it fusion is just a crime. It’s something well beyond that.”

When his mother moved to California while Wu-Bower was in high school, he realized that this kind of “personal American” food was already being cooked there. Citing chef Stuart Brioza, of San Francisco’s State Bird Provisions, Wu-Bower said that “the Californian diner expects intercultural conversations in their food now.” It’s exactly this idea that he wants to channel into his project here in the Midwest.

“We want to make things that really touch the soul and make you wonder a little about what’s there,” Wu-Bower said. “I don’t think food should be challenging.”

Kahan said he and the other One Off Hospitality partners always encouraged their employees to eventually go off on their own but were shocked when Wu-Bower and Tilden told them they were ready to start their own project.

Tilden and Wu-Bower worked together at Nico Osteria, and after deciding they wanted to put together the project, they approached Kahan, Alexander and Madia-Gianfrancisco with a business plan.

“We were all walking around like zombies,” Kahan said. “It was the decision these guys wanted to make, and we certainly understood that, but we’re talking about two key individuals in our company who are important to our culture.”

Kahan, Madia-Gianfrancisco and Alexander had been eyeing the River North space for a while, so they suggested an equal partnership with the Underscore duo, which resulted in Pacific Standard Time.

The restaurant was originally planned with Wu-Bower and former Publican chef Cosmo Goss at the helm, but Goss was fired from One Off Hospitality after an “inappropriate” photo incident and is no longer part of Pacific Standard Time.

Wu-Bower took inspiration from his time at Experimental Station in Hyde Park, where he used to host supper clubs that centered on the wood oven and natural cooking.

“You walk through the gates and leave the city sprawl and walk into the country,” Wu-Bower said about the space. “I think hot food is really important food. The Chinese mom in me wants my mouth to burn every time I eat something.”

Guests are encouraged to start with baked-to-order pitas served with a number of accompaniments, like green chickpea hummus, marinated ahi tuna and urfa pepper with mint; or eggplant, roasted pepper and basil with whipped robiolina, a soft ripened cheese.

Vegetables dishes are the heart and soul of the restaurant, said Wu-Bower, who took inspiration from vegetable-forward Californian dining. Dishes include an avocado salad made with cucumber, Coraline endive and a shabazi spice-sour cream vinaigrette; and wood-roasted baby carrots with sweet onion puree, zhoug, almond and dill.

The menu also has a few pizzas and pastas, like a margherita pizza with tomato, mozzarella and preserved giardinera, ricotta dumplings, and a Dungeness crab tagliolini. Main dishes include three fish dishes, such as swordfish with baby leeks, fregola and Fresno chili, as well as a roasted skirt steak with a salt-baked potato salad, pea puree, ramps and salsa matcha.

Wu-Bower is also doing two family-style feasts, which he has named “collectives” because they involve more than one dish meant to be enjoyed by more than one person. One of the feasts includes a whole roasted duck, kebabs with chickpeas, glazed breast with muhammara and yogurt, Turkish pickles, pita and fresh herbs.

“It’s not health food, but it is,” Wu-Bower said. “The quality of the ingredients define it as such.”

In addition to the vegetable dishes, there is also a vegetarian pita and there are two vegetarian pizzas. Four vegan dishes on the menu can be ordered as entrees. And there are gluten-free pizzas, pitas and pasta.

“We will not only accommodate allergies, but we’re going beyond that,” Wu-Bower said. “We’re trying to cook for them before they even need to be accommodated.”

Drinks will be focused on lighter options with lower alcohol content. There will be a big focus on West Coast wines made in a European style from small producers.

The restaurant’s design takes inspiration from a residential home, with a lot of large windows for plenty of light, and warm wood accents. There’s seating next to the kitchen at the same level as the counter where cooks prepare the food, creating an informal area where guests can watch food being prepared right in front of them.

A square marble bar takes up the center of the restaurant. Booth seating lines the perimeter, while a private room off to one side has windows that open up to the main dining room, should the restaurant need more space.

The giant ovens are the stars of the restaurant. Both were built by an oven artisan in Montreal who sources stones from around the world. Separated from the dining room by a glass wall guard, one of the ovens is a classic domed pizza oven. The other is long and cylindrical, and has a grill that slides in and out. Wu-Bower said these two ovens will be used from prep all the way to creating dishes.

“The obsession with fire is it’s harder (to work with), but everything tastes better when it’s done,” Wu-Bower said. “Is it easy? No, not at all. But things taste better with a little bit of extra effort. You have to be smarter about things. Things may not look as good, but there’s something super sexy about a slightly overcooked side of a rib-eye that has a little bit of a burn from a wood-fired oven on it. I don’t want a perfect steak.”

Wu-Bower said he’s excited to work with such a passionate team, making special note of his executive sous-chef Ben Truesdell, who previously worked at Publican and has now taken a leadership position in the kitchen.

Kahan said he hopes Pacific Standard Time will become a meeting place, just as the Publican has become a community space. With new developments being built all around it, the restaurant will hopefully also bring in people who are just walking by, Madia-Gianfrancisco said.

The restaurant is for the people who live in the neighborhood, Wu-Bower said, and it should be a place where people can walk in on a day-to-day basis.

“Erling’s going to cook the food that he ate growing up at home with his mother, and we wanted to make it a second home to people coming in,” Tilden said.

Pacific Standard Time opened Monday.

141 W. Erie St, pstchicago.com

gwong@chicagotribune.com

Twitter @GraceWong630

One Off Hospitality alums set to open Pacific Standard Time on April 30 »

Chefs of Publican, Nico Osteria leaving to open restaurant in River North »

Publican chef Cosmo Goss fired over 'inappropriate' photo incident »