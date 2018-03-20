Just Opened: Mad West brings food, coffee to United Center

The United Center has added another food and beverage concept to its already all-star lineup, this time in partnership with Dark Matter and Heisler Hospitality.

Mad West, nodding to its West Side location, is a warm, brick-walled nook inside the otherwise modern, minimalist East Atrium of the stadium. Globe string lights hang from the ceiling and murals from local artists JC Rivera and Slang pay homage to the city and its streets. Inside are three counters: one for coffee, one for food and one for beverages.

“It’s a really cool mashup of what Chicago is like to me, going into coffee shops and getting a bit of street food,” said Dan Snowden, executive chef at Bad Hunter, who created the food menu.

Snowden’s Asian-inspired street food menu features bing sandwiches, traditionally Chinese crepelike wraps but here, more akin to a pita pocket loaded with fillings like Sichuan five-spice braised beef, smoked char siu pork belly, Korean fried chicken and fried cauliflower. Go for the Korean fried chicken version, which has small, lightly fried, popcorn-sized chicken with a sweet and slightly spicy chili glaze, crunchy carrots, scallions, cilantro and black sesame.

“We wanted to play up street food and make the menu with portable, accessible items that everybody likes,” Snowden said. “(The bing sandwiches) can be eaten one-handed, which is perfect for events here.”

In addition to the bing sandwiches, there are lighter side dishes like a chilled sesame soba noodle salad or shareable items like loaded wonton nachos with ginger-pickled jalapeno and lime sour cream. For a sweet treat, Snowden plans on bringing Japanese-style taiyaki ice cream to Chicago — adorable fish-shaped waffle cones filled with soft serve ice cream. Available flavors will be vanilla, green tea and a swirl of both flavors.

Meanwhile, Dark Matter Coffee is brewing up its signature espresso drinks and coffees, but most exciting are the barrel-aged iced coffees on draft. This is the only other location featuring the limited product, said Jesse Diaz, president and founder of the indie coffee roasters. Mad West iscurrently pouring a coffee barrel-aged in a sherry wine cask, but in the past, Dark Matter has aged coffee in Jameson casks, or played with experimental flavors like one green chartreuse.

“I was born in the Quad Cities and I’ve always been a massive Bulls fan, so it’s cool to fast-forward and be here,” Diaz said.

A variety of craft beers and cocktails will also be served. Beer fans will be delighted to pick up Goose Island Bourbon County Stout, a barrel-aged stout, on draft as well as try the Coedo Brewery Ruri, a lager from Japan. Cocktail drinkers can pick up the frozen strawberry daiquiri, a sweet, icy slushie with Jamaican rum and Galliano L‘Aperitivo, or the Lemon Shake-Up, made with vodka, passion fruit and limoncello.

There will also be doughnuts from Do-Rite Donuts and pastries from West Town Bakery Pastries.

“Partnering with Dark Matter and Heisler on the development of the Mad West concept was definitely a strategic choice on our behalf,” Joe Myhra, vice president of business affairs for the United Center, wrote in an email. “We knew that partnering with both would generate a unique and eclectic blend of food and drink while appealing to a variety of interest groups given Dark Matter and Heisler’s passion, creativity and local insight. Our main focus always comes back to our fans and creating the best experiences for them.”

