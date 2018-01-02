Just Opened: Half Sour all-day cafe with newish Jewish deli influence

Half Sour recently opened in Printer’s Row, transforming the historic space that was Blackie’s in the South Loop into a neighborhood corner cafe.

“It’s an all-day cafe with a deli influence,” said Emily Bloom, co-owner with husband Jesse Bloom and operating partner Elizabeth Norris.

They worked together previously, as managers at the Jefferson Tap and Grille in the West Loop. This is their first restaurant as owners, but the deli influence can be traced back to Jesse Bloom’s Jewish family, which owned Mort’s Deli in Minnesota, named after his late grandfather.

Executive chef Greg Hageli, formerly pastry chef at Band of Bohemia, who also worked at Acadia and Tru restaurants, interprets the deli influence with such dishes as shared plates of latkes ($8) with applesauce, but creme fraiche instead of sour cream plus charred scallions and house-made hot honey; whitefish croquettes ($9) made with house-smoked fish on dill aioli and pickled celery; and chopped liver ($8) laced with onion jam, grapes and a Port wine reduction.

Hageli also makes the half sour pickles ($2) served garnished with feathery dill fronds and red pepper flakes.

“A half sour pickle is fermented for only one to three days, so it’s more of a salted cucumber instead of a full dill pickle,” said Norris. “So it’s crisp, bright green and crunchy.”

The Blooms and Norris took over the space in June, but construction and permits delayed their planned fall opening to Dec. 15.

House favorites, so far, include the matzo ball soup ($6) with a unique, rustic matzo ball, and the house-smoked pastrami sandwich ($15) on rye with mustard, caramelized onion and a side of slaw.

Daily house-baked bagels, for now, include plain, sesame and everything ($3 each) with optional cream cheese schmears, currently plain, smoked, scallion and chive, black garlic, roasted jalapeno, or brown butter pecan ($1.50 each).

A luxurious fish tower ($85) includes bagels, schmears, half sours, plus the house-smoked lox and sturgeon, and marinated mussels, pickled mackerel, black cod salad, nori chips and smoked trout onion dip.

The Blooms’ 4-year-old inspired the Kiddos section of the menu, where sandwiches come with fries, fruit and a pickle; it features avocado toast ($8) on challah, a half corned beef ($8) on rye or challah, plus more items.

Hageli’s pastry expertise is evident in the desserts: a frozen cheesecake ($9) with graham cracker crumble and cherries, and a chocolate sesame tart ($10) with dark chocolate and tahini, the latter his take on halvah.

But the milk and cookies ($6) are Emily’s chocolate chip cookies.

Half Sour will start weekend brunch soon with specials. So far a smoked lox Benedict on a latke, plus a house-smoked corned beef hash are in the works.

Locals are relieved they’ve kept the original wooden bars in both the main dining room and event space next door, said Norris. Classic cocktails are available — an Old-Fashioned and a Manhattan, especially, but so is the new alcohol-free raspberry mint shrub ($4, also used in a pink “shrubarita” cocktail for $11).

A 40-seat patio will open when weather permits.

Half Sour is part of a growing number of so-called newish Jewish-style deli-influenced restaurants, including Steingold’s in North Center and Milt’s Extra Innings in Wrigleyville. Norm’s Deli is expected in Uptown next year in the Beacon St. Market food hall project.

Half Sour, 755 S. Clark St., 312-224-1772, www.halfsourchicago.com

lchu@chicagotribune.com

Twitter @louisachu

