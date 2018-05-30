Just Opened: Dutch and Doc's offering American fare across from Wrigley Field

Baseball is said to be America’s — and Chicago’s — pastime, so it makes sense that a new restaurant across the street from Wrigley Field in the new Hotel Zachary would offer classic American fare.

Set in a handsome two-story space with sweeping views of the historic stadium, Dutch and Doc’s is Boka Restaurant Group’s latest project, a 200-seat brasserie-style restaurant helmed by chef Chris Pandel.

Kevin Boehm, partner with Rob Katz in the Boka Restaurant Group, said there’s always excitement when a new restaurant debuts. But there’s an extra spark, he said, for these two “massive Cubs fans” in opening a venture just “300 feet from home plate.” Boehm vividly remembers his first visit to Wrigley in 1979 and said it feels “special to be this close to one of the temples of the world, one of the great buildings of the world.”

“You’re so close to Wrigley, you can hear the roar,” Boehm said.

“Americana” is how Pandel describes the restaurant’s menus for brunch, lunch and dinner.

“Its craveable. It’s understood. It’s family-friendly. It’s things you wake up in the morning and you crave,” Pandel said. “It’s food you don’t have to question. How’s that for honest? You should be able to walk in and not have to think twice about what strikes you on the menu.”

While a customer may not have to “think twice” about what to order, it’s clear Pandel and the restaurant team devoted much thought and energy to what they make. Take the chicken wings, which the chef describes as the “bane of my existence for about six months.”

Why?

“How to get them right? What’s the correct way to cook a chicken wing?” he replied. “I think we nailed the spice level in the sauce. I think we nailed the crunch on the wing, and I think we nailed the juiciness of the meat inside. So that’s something I’m pretty proud of.”

Later, walking past a plate of six wings posed on a plate with celery sticks and blue cheese dressing, Pandel made it clear it wasn’t about reinventing the chicken wing but getting the classic right. Ditto the restaurant’s pub burger, described on the menu as “two patties, American cheese, mustard, special sauce.”

“It’s nostalgia stuff. Our burger is ridiculous,” Pandel said. “It’s a super-simple double patty with a potato bun that’s squishy and warm and delicious. So, that’s traditional, and you know you kind of can’t go wrong there.”

Pandel and Boehm see Dutch and Doc’s serving not just baseball fans and visitors to Wrigley, but the larger Lakeview neighborhood as well.

“We’re spoiled to have Wrigley Field and the clientele, but we want to make Lakeview understand we’re here for them seven days a week,” said Pandel. He speaks of the restaurant living “two different lives,” one catering to local families looking for lunch, brunch and “nice, simple” dinners that may extend to a few courses, and the other for the Cubs fans looking for something to eat before or after the game.

Still, whether Wrigley is lit up and bustling, or closed for the season, a visitor to Dutch and Doc’s can’t really avoid seeing the stadium unless he or she choses to be seated in the dark and cozy back dining room that Boehm likens to a “very old Italian restaurant.”

The restaurant space, designed by the New York City-based design firm AvroKO, acknowledges the stadium’s physical proximity, Wrigley’s storied past and America’s baseball culture in ways large and small, from the retro-looking signage outside the front door, to huge glass windows that can be opened overlooking the stadium, to a collection of rural paintings on the main staircase, each adorned with some bit of baseball slang.

“What Wrigley ends up being ... is a massive art piece that’s right outside our windows,” Boehm said. “We thought it very important to have the symmetry of design with the ballpark.”

Dutch and Doc’s is open seven days a week 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Friday; 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. 3600 N. Clark St., 773-360-0207. https://www.dutchanddocs.com/

