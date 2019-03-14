Just Opened: Chicken Pollo Shack brings chef-driven fried chicken to Humboldt Park

Last time I talked to David Rodriguez, he was working side by side with his mom, Bertha Garcia, at Xocome Antojeria (5200 S. Archer Ave.). Though he had spent years working at downtown restaurants like GT Fish & Oyster, The Kennison and Luxbar, he had decided to change things up and open a small restaurant in Archer Heights, focusing on handmade Mexican dishes like tamales, tortas and tlacoyos. Thanks to the focus on preparing everything from scratch and the warm hospitality of the family, it was one of my favorite restaurants of 2018.

So I was surprised when I walked into a new restaurant on the western edge of Humboldt Park, and found Rodriguez behind the counter. The sad news is that his family is no longer involved with Xocome.

“My mom was just so tired,” Rodriguez said. “We were both working crazy hours.” Currently, he is leasing the restaurant to someone else.

The good news is that Rodriguez already has a new project, Chicken Pollo Shack (3944 W. Chicago Ave.), and it’s the one that he’s been dreaming about for a long time.

“I always knew that (Xocome) would be temporary,” Rodriguez said. “But I’ve had this fried chicken idea for years.”

According to Rodriguez, whenever he was in charge of the staff meal at restaurants downtown, he would choose to make fried chicken. That allowed him to bounce ideas off other chefs and to get their opinions on the result. “I picked up techniques over the years from working with people like Giuseppe Tentori,” he said.

To get the chicken meat as “juicy as it can be,” Rodriguez brines it for a day, then tosses it in buttermilk for another day. Right before frying, the chicken is dredged twice in flour, to give the crust lots of crackly edges.

You can order a quarter ($6), half ($9) or whole fried chicken ($15) meal, which comes with bread, fries and coleslaw. Or, you can try one of the sandwiches, including the double Buffalo sandwich ($7), which features two boneless chicken thighs stacked on top of each other and topped with slaw, ranch dressing and pickles.

If fried chicken isn't your thing, you can also find grilled chicken and a burger on the menu. When he brought out the double cheeseburger ($8) topped with caramelized onions, I immediately questioned whether he was doing a riff on the Big Baby, the unique double cheeseburger you find all over the South Side. He said it was unintentional, but realized the connection.

“Honestly, it just happened,” Rodriguez said. “I grew up near A V Anthony's Restaurant (4720 W. 63rd St.), which serves a Big Baby. I’ve always loved caramelized onions.”

Instead of using store-bought mayo, Rodriguez slathers the burger in “comeback sauce,” an aioli-based sauce with dill. It’s one of the many sauces he makes in-house. He’s also very proud of his version of Buffalo sauce called “West Side Fire,” which is spiked with roasted habaneros.

Chicken Pollo Shack has only been open for two weeks. Currently, Rodriguez says that most of his business comes from online orders, but people in the community are starting to drop by. Teachers from Orr Academy High School across the street have been big supporters, he said.

Because of the extra work that goes into the menu items, the prices are a little higher than some of the other fried chicken restaurants nearby. “Some people will come in and say it is too much money,” Rodriguez said. “But I want to make solid food.”

The restaurant’s menu clearly states that all the food is “made to order.”

3944 W. Chicago Ave., 773-904-8846

nkindelsperger@chicagotribune.com

Twitter @nickdk

MORE COVERAGE

The 15 best fried-chicken sandwiches in Chicago »

Soul Shack brings generosity, comfort food to Hyde Park, Cargo Food Authority coming, plus more restaurant news »

10 of our favorite chicken wing spots in Chicago »









