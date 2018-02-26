Just Opened: Bar Biscay channels coastal Spain and France into neighborhood restaurant

There’s something special about Bar Biscay — at least, that’s what co-owner Scott Worsham hopes patrons will feel.

Between the airy space and the coastal plates meant to fuel a nightly gathering of friends and family, Worsham, who co-owns mfk with wife Sari Zernich Worsham, said their newest endeavor will treat food the way people in Spain and France do.

“Their approach to cooking is kind of classic and timeless, but in the modern world, it seems new and different,” Worsham said. “It’s a very simple approach. We’re not being all chef-y and trying to put your signature on something. It’s the opposite of that. ‘Did you cook it right? Is it delicious?’ Then move on. That’s the part of it that we’re embracing.”

Scott Worsham said they hope Bar Biscay will be a larger extension of what they do at mfk, heavily influenced by the Bay of Biscay and Basque region in Spain with influence from French bistro cooking.

“We were trying to figure out a way to combine those things,” he said. “Every time it gets cold here in the winter, you need an extra couple thousand calories to get down the street, and coastal cuisine doesn’t cut it in January.”

Bar Biscay opened Wednesday with Johnny Anderes (formerly of The Kitchen, Telegraph and Honey’s) as executive chef. After losing his job when Honey’s closed, he almost moved to New York for a job opportunity before deciding to stay and then being brought on to work on Bar Biscay.

He called the Bar Biscay menu his “life’s work” and a return to his roots of studying and working with Mediterranean ingredients.

“We’re taking the less is more approach,” Anderes said. “Making things quick and less fussy. We have a small kitchen and a small crew. I want the pace to be very vibrant and airy in here.”

The menu features pintxos, small bites traditionally taken from and eaten at the bar in northern Spain, with items like grilled chicken livers and white anchovy with grilled asparagus and haricot vert. These small plates, meant to be eaten with a glass of wine, will be served 3-6 p.m., dressed up for dinner service and then served again late at night.

This idea came from an experience Worsham had when he went to a bar in Basque country where pintxos were laid out on the counter. He ate what he wanted, and then received a bill from the bartender who “magically” knew what he had had.

Bar Biscay will also serve seafood, such as oysters on the half shell, cockles, head-on prawns with avocado and a paprika chile, and Spanish conservas, which are tinned seafood.

Each day will feature a stew — on opening night, they served one with pork shoulder, duck, beans, saffron stock and chicken stock, paired with a hunk of country-style bread and a salad featuring Manila clams.

“It was just about bringing in a part of Basque tradition and something that we could do on a daily basis and have it change and have it be something affordable and satisfying and not fussy,” Anderes said. “It’s straightforward but certainly crafted.”

Other shareable staples include a shaved Brussels sprouts salad with Manchego crisp, pine nuts, grapefruit and lemon, and a whole oxtail on a watercress salad with orange gremolata, a condiment made with garlic, parsley and anchovy.

The restaurant’s Basque influences extend to its beverage program, which boasts five beers, a Basque vermouth, a Basque cider and a Spanish-style house gin and tonic on draft.

Worsham said the last time he and his wife were in Spain, they were the only ones in a mom-and-pop restaurant “freaking out” about why the food was so good and realized that this was just another night for the other patrons, most of whom lived around the corner.

“Here in America, we put food on a pedestal, and in the rest of the world, you’re just making dinner, so we want to bring that vibe back to our region, our city,” Worsham said. “We think good food is only for special occasions, but for them, it’s a birthright. You eat the best food you can have, and it’s a whole different approach.”

Not only do they want to start a movement toward eating well on a regular basis, but they also want to channel the idea that dinner is about having a party with your friends and family. In America, people like taking photos of their food, but Scott Worsham said he hopes people come into Bar Biscay and forget they have a phone altogether.

“We just want to throw a great party every night and have people feeling so much better than when they walked in,” he said. “We’re trying to imbue our staff with the idea that we’re not trying to have it be a ‘look at us’ but ‘look at the people who you’re having dinner with,’ and have a great time with your friends.”

1450 W. Chicago Ave., 312-445-8900, barbiscay.com

gwong@chicagotribune.com

Twitter @GraceWong630

