Just BE Kitchen Launches Immunity Boosting Box Meals Kit, Medically Approved by Primehealth, to Nourish Essential Workers and the Immunocompromised

The collaboration between Just BE Kitchen and PrimeHealth is the FIRST medically approved meal kit available for donations to healthcare, law enforcement or grocery workers or to purchase for immunocompromised individuals or for individual/personal purchase.

Denver, CO ( RestaurantNews.com ) On April 3rd, 2020, Just BE Kitchen will launch “Just BE…Immune”, the first medically approved immunity boxes, which includes a nourishing box of meals and supplies specifically designed with proven nutrients to boost immunity and kick illness. The boxes are available for individual purchase, but Just BE Kitchen is setting a target for 500 boxes to be donated to front line workers in healthcare, law enforcement, and grocery; and also for businesses to purchase for their own employees to keep everyone working and healthy. All boxes purchased for donations will be delivered every weekend to essential workers, i.e, first responders, healthcare staff, and more including ICU, ER, and ED staff. Law enforcement and grocery workers will also be dropped donated immunity boxes. Boxes for individual purchase are available each Saturday and Sunday for pick-up/delivery.

All the meals follow JBK’s purpose: to serve mindful mouthfuls from a conscious kitchen with kindness on a plate. This means the meals are served free from gluten, grain, refined sugar, dairy, soy, corn, peanut and legumes, eliminating typical inflammatory foods that make it difficult for the body to defend infections or illness. Just BE Kitchen has always been more than a restaurant, given wellness is at its core and the food it creates always has overall wellness in mind.

The box was crafted in conjunction with Dr Soyona Rafatjah, MD and owner of PrimeHealth . The meals & nutrients in the box were designed with a medical doctor & specifically chosen as key nutrients to boost immunity & fight infections.*

JBK’s mindful mouthful essentials, which are all named after different states of well-being and inspiration, in the box include:

BEVERAGES:

Golden Milk Jars – Full of turmeric and cinnamon: nature’s most potent anti-inflammatory spices!

COMFORTED: Bone Broth – House-made chicken broth, full of collagen peptides and glutamine which promote gut health where all immunity starts!

SOUP:

WARMED: Carrot Ginger Soup – Carrots, ginger, scallion. Carrots are brimming with beta carotene & ginger, which is full of immunity boosting phytonutrients

FIVE ENTREES:

INTENSE: Beef Liver Pate – Grass fed, organic beef liver, coconut milk, celery & carrot crudités, dark chocolate crumble.

Beef liver is high in vitamins B12, B5, B6, B2, & A, protein, iron, niacin, folate, copper, phosphorus, zinc and selenium. Dark chocolate, above 70%, is a pro and prebiotic.

RICH: Kale Blueberry & Beet Salad – Basil, slivered almonds, balsamic reduction.

Kale, rich with C, A, K1, & B6 vitamins, potassium, calcium, magnesium, copper, manganese, protein and fiber. Blueberries are excellent antioxidants. Basil stimulates gut health & is anti-inflammatory. Almonds for vitamin E, antioxidants, magnesium and fiber.

INVIGORATE: Spiced Rubbed Chicken – Chicken, garlic house rub, cucumber kimchi, broccoli, thyme.

Kimchi is an excellent probiotic, full of antioxidants & vitamins B, C, K. Broccoli is high in fiber, protein and C & K vitamins. Garlic contains allium sativum which boosts immune function.

ENERGIZE: Vegetarian Medley – Sweet potato purée, garlic sautéed spinach, olives, jalapeño & veggie jus.

Spinach is high in iron, potassium, calcium, vitamin C and beta carotene to build body’s defenses. Olives are a good probiotic, supporting gut health.

PASSION: Mixed Vegetable Curry – Mixed cruciferous vegetables, mushrooms, house curry sauce, cauliflower rice.

Cruciferous veggies boost sulforaphane for detox and antioxidation while mushrooms have an immense immune boosting capacity!

ESSENTIALS:

Toilet paper, zinc tablets, sanitizer, and more.

Just BE Kitchen is encouraging guests to gift boxes not only to themselves, but also the ones they love who are immunocompromised or just to boost immunity. However Just BE Kitchen has an ambitious goal of encouraging the community to help donate 500 boxes to essential workers in healthcare, law enforcement & grocery stores who are putting themselves at risk working on the frontlines to fight COVID-19. Boxes are $75.00 for all items & have been heavily discounted with the support of Sysco Corporation Denver to keep this at a low price point.

“We are being served in so many ways by our local community who continue to purchase take-out & delivery during this stressful time. The best way Just BE Kitchen can pay that forward and serve others is through the food that we create. We have always been a wellness brand, providing food/meals that are optimal for good health.” Jennifer Peters shares, “ Partnering with PrimeHealth, Natural Grocers, and Sysco Corporation has built the community bond by finding a way each of our strengths can be impactful for front line workers, essential employees, law enforcement and immunocompromised individuals. With that said, a box full of nutrients like this is beneficial for anyone seeking to build their defenses during this uncertain time.”

Boxes can be purchased from www.justbekitchen.com and select “Order Online.” Choose any Saturday or Sunday through April (Just BE Kitchen will take care of the drop-offs), and select “Immunity Boxes” from the drop down menu. Choose to donate 1, 5 or 10 boxes to individuals or front-line workers!

Additional information and photos are available here . Photos of the first boxes will be available on Sunday after the launch.

*Just BE Kitchen and PrimeHealth Denver can not guarantee box recipients will not contract any illness or recover from any illness. However, nutrients included in the box have been linked to boosting immunity & overall wellness, as agreed by PrimeHealth Denver.

About Just BE Kitchen

Our mission is to serve mindful mouthfuls from a conscious kitchen with kindness on a plate. In addition to food made with love and care from scratch, Just BE Kitchen is a place of connection & BElonging and aims to ensure guests feel cared for and nourished. Located at 2364 15th Street, Denver, Colorado 80202 , it is Denver’s only 100% scratch kitchen free of gluten, grain & refined sugar, and a Whole30 approved restaurant, Just BE Kitchen prides itself in servicing diners who have a lot of restrictions. However, its menu doesn’t scream “health food.” Instead, Just BE Kitchen’s menu is a fun play on traditional comfort foods, yet done in a wholesome & healthy way so that people with allergies or who choose to eat a whole-based diet do not have a feeling of lack or sacrifice.

