Just BE Kitchen Is the First 100% Gluten, Grain, Refined-Sugar & Dairy Free Fast-Casual Restaurant to Be Featured on Food Network’s Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, Airing Friday, March 20, 2020

Just BE Kitchen is a Whole30 Approved restaurant to be featured on DDD!

Denver, CO ( RestaurantNews.com ) On March, 20th 2020, Just BE Kitchen , a 100% gluten, grain, refined-sugar free, dairy free fast-casual restaurant in Denver will be featured on Food Network’s Diners, Drive-ins and Dives. Founded by Jennifer Peters in 2017, Just BE Kitchen located at 2364 15th Street, Denver, Colorado 80203 , specializes in mindful mouthfuls from a conscious kitchen. JBK is set in lively space, with positive mantras written on the walls, designed to make all guests feel a sense of connection and belonging.

Just BE Kitchen is the first restaurant on DDD to feature delicious, yet allergy-free/conscious entrees. “It’s really an honor for a restaurant like us, who are wholly centered on wellness and nutrition, to be selected for a show that is to such a mainstream audience!” Peters said. “This is an indication that truly healthy food is not a trend, and that more individuals across the globe desire better options for gluten free! We were excited when they called to ask us to participate and it was such an amazing team and crew to work with! We are so thrilled to show viewers that you can take traditional comfort foods and make them in a nutritious, whole-foods way on such a crave-worthy show!”

DDD will feature the Cozy, chicken and dumplings dish: chicken, carrots, and cassava-based dumplings, in a house bone broth chicken broth gravy; and the Wholehearted, a pork green chili served with an almond flour tortilla: house made pork green chili, ‘cheddar wiz’, jalapeno, scallion, and cilantro. Both dishes can be made Keto-friendly and Whole30 approved. They are also nut and egg free without the tortilla.

Diners, Drive-ins and Dives will air the episode, Down-Home Flavor , featuring Just BE Kitchen on March 20th at 7:00pm MST. Additional photos and information can be found here .

About Just BE Kitchen

Our mission is to serve mindful mouthfuls from a conscious kitchen with kindness on a plate. In addition to food made with love and care from scratch, Just BE Kitchen is a place of connection & BElonging and aims to ensure guests feel cared for and nourished. As Denver’s only 100% scratch kitchen free of gluten, grain & refined sugar, and a Whole30 approved restaurant, Just BE Kitchen prides itself in servicing diners who have a lot of restrictions. However, its menu doesn’t scream “health food.” Instead, Just BE Kitchen’s menu is a fun play on traditional comfort foods, yet done in a wholesome & healthy way so that people with allergies or who choose to eat a whole-based diet do not have a feeling of lack or sacrifice.

