Jupiter, Saturn will appear to merge in rare ‘Christmas Star’ event not seen in 800 years

December 10, 2020 | 5:40am
From www.mcall.com
By
Tanda Gmiter
NASA/JPL

Jupiter and Saturn are moving closer to each other, culminating in a Great Conjunction on Dec. 21.