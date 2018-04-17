This June, it's going to be Lehigh Valley Wine Trail Month

If you’re a fan of Lehigh Valley wine, June is going to make you really happy.
A number of area wineries will have tastings, pairings, expert talks and more to celebrate Lehigh Valley Wine Trail Month. The new event is supported by a grant from the Pennsylvania Winery Association.
Lehigh Valley Wine Trail Month breaks down into two main features:
The Vintner’s Experience
A $25 ticket entitles you to check out all the events at the eight member wineries. The events will be fun and educational, and showcase Lehigh Valley viticulture, or how grapes are grown and wine is produced. Each winery has something unique planned and the events will take place Friday through Sunday in June. You’ll have multiple opportunities to attend events.
Note: You have to buy your ticket online in advance.
Some highlights of the events that are planned:
Restaurant partnerships
More than 20 local restaurants are teaming up with the wine trail to offer wine specials, wine cocktails or discounts.
Some examples:
The wineries:
Galen Glen Winery, 255 Winter Mountain Drive, West Penn Township; 570-386-3682; www.galenglen.com
Pinnacle Ridge, 407 Old Route 22, Greenwich Township; 610-756-4481; www.pinridge.com
Blue Mountain Vineyards & Cellars, 7627 Grape Vine Drive, Lynn Township; 610-298-3068, www.bluemountainwine.com
Vynecrest Winery, 172 Arrowhead Lane, Upper Macungie Township; 610 398-7525, www.vynecrest.com
Clover Hill Winery, 9850 Newtown Road, Upper Macungie Township; 888-CLOVERHILL; www.cloverhillwinery.com
Tolino Vineyards, 280 Mount Pleasant Road, Washington Township, Northampton County, (610) 588-9463, www.tolinovineyards.com/
Amore Vineyards & Winery, 6811 Steuben Road, East Allen Township; 610-837-1325, www.amorewines.com
Franklin Hill Vineyards, 7833 Franklin Hill Road, Lower Mount Bethel Township; 610-588-8708, www.franklinhillvineyards.com
DETAILS
Lehigh Valley Wine Trail Month
* June will be Lehigh Valley Wine Trail Month, a full month of new events hosted by the wine trail
Tickets: https://bit.ly/2J2Okr9
Twitter @jenwsheehan
610-820-6628
Necco’s former chief executive is trying to raise $20 million on GoFundMe
At least 22 people were reportedly sickened by salmonella-tainted eggs
If you must go in the summer, this is how to still find some peace and quiet
Times have changed for the cruise industry, and dining at sea is fast becoming a prime destination for the discerning diner