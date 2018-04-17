This June, it's going to be Lehigh Valley Wine Trail Month

If you’re a fan of Lehigh Valley wine, June is going to make you really happy.

A number of area wineries will have tastings, pairings, expert talks and more to celebrate Lehigh Valley Wine Trail Month. The new event is supported by a grant from the Pennsylvania Winery Association.

Lehigh Valley Wine Trail Month breaks down into two main features:

The Vintner’s Experience

A $25 ticket entitles you to check out all the events at the eight member wineries. The events will be fun and educational, and showcase Lehigh Valley viticulture, or how grapes are grown and wine is produced. Each winery has something unique planned and the events will take place Friday through Sunday in June. You’ll have multiple opportunities to attend events.

Note: You have to buy your ticket online in advance.

Some highlights of the events that are planned:

Pinnacle Ridge winemaker Brad Knapp will lead a private tasting of the sparkling wines produced at the winery. The tasting will include an overview of the production process for sparkling wines. Sparkling wine tastings include Brut Rose, Cuvee Chardonnay and Blanc de Blanc.

Blue Mountain Vineyards owner Joe Greff will offer visitors an experience in winemaking and viticulture, and take part in a discussion on all things wine with a guided tour of the winery. The tour also includes the bottling line and tank room where guests will get a special tasting from the barrels.

Amore Vineyards will conduct wine tasting and tours of the vineyards and winery lead by Gregg Amore, owner and winemaker. The experience will consist of a tour of the vineyards with an explanation of the year-round grape-growing process. You’ll return to the winery to discuss fall grape harvest, fermentation, wine processing, and bottling. The tour will end with wine tasting of Cabaret Amore and Cabaret Dolce paired with food prepared by Sodexo Food Service.

Restaurant partnerships

More than 20 local restaurants are teaming up with the wine trail to offer wine specials, wine cocktails or discounts.

Some examples:

Spectators Bar & Grille in Kutztown will offer a Clover Hill Wicked Turtle wine cocktail: Turtle Rock Red wine with passion fruit rum and lemon-lime soda.

Social Still in south Bethlehem will feature a full line of Franklin Hill Vineyards wines and ciders

Tavern at the Sun Inn in Bethlehem will feature Tolino Vineyards’ chardonnay and cabernet franc.

Moya in Jim Thorpe will offer Galen Glen’s rose for $9 a glass, gewurztraminer for $10 a glass, and bottles of gruner veltliner and GJT Riesling for $38.

Saucony Creek Craft Brewery & Gastropub in Kutztown will offer the Grapefruit Gin Mule: Pinnacle Ridge 2016 Blanc de Blanc, fresh grapefruit, ginger beer and County Seat gin.

The wineries:

Galen Glen Winery, 255 Winter Mountain Drive, West Penn Township; 570-386-3682; www.galenglen.com

Pinnacle Ridge, 407 Old Route 22, Greenwich Township; 610-756-4481; www.pinridge.com

Blue Mountain Vineyards & Cellars, 7627 Grape Vine Drive, Lynn Township; 610-298-3068, www.bluemountainwine.com

Vynecrest Winery, 172 Arrowhead Lane, Upper Macungie Township; 610 398-7525, www.vynecrest.com

Clover Hill Winery, 9850 Newtown Road, Upper Macungie Township; 888-CLOVERHILL; www.cloverhillwinery.com

Tolino Vineyards, 280 Mount Pleasant Road, Washington Township, Northampton County, (610) 588-9463, www.tolinovineyards.com/

Amore Vineyards & Winery, 6811 Steuben Road, East Allen Township; 610-837-1325, www.amorewines.com

Franklin Hill Vineyards, 7833 Franklin Hill Road, Lower Mount Bethel Township; 610-588-8708, www.franklinhillvineyards.com

DETAILS

Lehigh Valley Wine Trail Month

* June will be Lehigh Valley Wine Trail Month, a full month of new events hosted by the wine trail

Tickets: https://bit.ly/2J2Okr9

jsheehan@mcall.com

Twitter @jenwsheehan

610-820-6628