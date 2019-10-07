Junction Food & Drink Prepares to Bring Chef-Driven Fare to Colorado Center

Innovative, food-centric 12,000-sf food hall prepares for spring 2020 grand opening

Denver, CO (RestaurantNews.com) Colorado Center will soon be an unrivaled culinary destination as Junction Food & Drink prepares to bring the ultimate food hall experience to Denver’s new urban hub in spring 2020.

Dedicated to showcasing the sights, smells, sounds and tastes of an array of high-quality cuisines, the 12,000-square-foot food hall will feature inspired creations from both locally and nationally renowned chefs.

When the one-of-a-kind, chef-driven food hall opens at 2000 S. Colorado Blvd. in Denver, guests will have the opportunity to choose a made-to-order meal from 10 unique, artisanal food stalls in addition to a coffee shop and a central 40-foot Junction Bar all under one roof.

Junction has already confirmed two of its artisanal food stalls, including Shawarma Shack and Grind & Grill Burgers. Shawarma Shack is led by Chef Yaser Khalaf who is bringing great Mediterranean street food to the food hall. Guests will be front row to unique food theater with Shawarma Shack’s mesmerizing slow cooked, wood-fired meats roasting on spits in the window. Shawarma Shack pays homage to the region with its creativity and diversity, and is a favorite among vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free guests.

“Food halls are revolutionary,” Khalaf said. “Eating habits are changing and consumers are more attracted to grab-and-go and fast-casual options, but they don’t want to give up quality. That’s where the food hall comes in. It allows people to enjoy fast-casual options crafted by great chefs using fresh, quality ingredients. Plus, there’s consistent foot traffic and great exposure for operators. There’s nothing like Junction in the area and it’s in the perfect location. It’ll be the ultimate food-centric destination for everyone looking for world-class meals crafted by some of the best chefs in the business. I can’t wait to be a part of it.”

In addition to giving foodies their new go-to destination, Junction is adding up to 150 new jobs to the local community. Have a restaurant concept that needs a stage? Junction is currently looking for chefs with innovative ideas that can be delivered in a food hall environment. For more information and to apply, visit junctionfoodanddrink.com .

About Junction Food & Drink

Opening in spring 2020 in Denver’s Colorado Center, Junction Food & Drink will feature 12,000 square feet of space dedicated to its 10 chef-driven food stalls, Junction Bar, and coffee shop. Each unique concept will serve an eclectic array of artisanal dishes throughout the hall along with a wide variety of libations served from the 40-foot bar. The lively space will feature indoor and outdoor seating for up to 400 guests. Junction Food & Drink is a project of the partnership between ASB Real Estate Investments and Lincoln Property Company. For more information, visit junctionfoodanddrink.com .

Contact:

Brooke Sundermier

Champion Management

972-930-9933

bsundermier@championmgt.com

www.championmgt.com