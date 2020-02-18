Junction Food & Drink to Bring Elite Lineup of Local and National Chefs to Denver’s Colorado Center

Innovative, chef-driven 12,220-sf food hall prepares for early April grand opening in centrally located urban hub

Denver, CO ( RestaurantNews.com ) Junction Food & Drink is preparing to bring a dining experience unlike any other to Colorado Center , with a multitude of food and drink options appealing to workers, residents, light rail users, foodies, and University of Denver students and faculty throughout the bustling area.

The elevated culinary destination is set to open at 2000 S. Colorado Blvd. in early April, featuring an eclectic collection of 10 artisanal food stalls in addition to Denver-based Sonder Coffee and Tea and the signature indoor/outdoor 40-foot Junction Bar. As guests explore the 12,220-square-foot food hall, they will have the opportunity to select from a wide array of “best-of” food trends from some of today’s most cutting-edge local and national chefs, including:

Big Wave Taco Shop – Denver-based TAG Restaurant Group, founded by Chef Troy Guard, is bringing Big Wave Taco Shop to Junction.

Bird on a Wire Southern Chick'n – The Garner Brothers are bringing Southern favorites from their family-owned restaurants to Junction. Guests can enjoy a Nashville Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich, Chicken Tenders and Southern Smoked Wings with tasty sides like Mac & Cheese, Fried Pickles, Waffle Fries and Coleslaw.

Ebisu Ramen and Sushi – Chef Soon Choi is bringing his many years of experience as head chef at Sushi Den to Junction. The menu will feature small plates, sushi rolls, sushi bowls and ramen.

Restaurateur Dave Garner's Grind and Grill Burger – Guests can expect unique twists to traditional burgers with this family-owned stall at Junction.

François Saber's Lazo Empanadas – Lazo Empanadas are traditional Argentinian, farm-fresh pockets of perfection. Lazo's goal is to create empanada fanatics everywhere and Junction is the next focus!

Miner's Meat and Cheese – Chase and Melissa Devitt's food stall will offer meat and cheese charcuterie board selections served with accoutrement, in addition to salads, sandwiches and a variety of shareables.

Rob Prange brings Paciugo Gelato to Junction – At Paciugo, they still make their gelati and sorbetti the traditional Italian way, with the freshest fruits and all-natural ingredients. The result is a light, unbelievable smooth frozen dessert with 70% less fat than ice cream. More flavor. Less fat.

Pete's-A-Pie of Denver – Longtime DC pizza operator Joel Mehr brings Pete's-A-Pie to Denver. Pete's-A-Pie will offer chef-driven New Haven style pizza by the slice and whole.

Chef Yaser Khalaf's Shawarma Shack – Guests will be front row to unique food theater with Shawarma Shack's mesmerizing slow cooked meats roasting on spits in the window. Shawarma Shack pays homage to the region with its creativity and diversity, and is a favorite among vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free guests.

Smok Barbeque – Bill Espiricueta and the Smok team focus on classic barbecue from across the entire country with special notes from Austin, Texas and Kansas City. Smok will be serving brisket sandwiches and burnt-end sandwiches along with other delights at Junction.

The signature 40-foot Junction Bar will open onto a vast 4,000-square-foot outdoor space, which will fit up to 140 guests. Both indoor and outdoor seating will accommodate up to 400 guests.

“Denver is home to several food halls, but there’s nothing even remotely resembling Junction Food & Drink in the southeast sector of the city,” said Pat Garza, CEO of National Food Hall Solutions. “We wanted to bring a world-class food hall experience to this underserved area that’s busy with office workers, residents, foodies, and DU faculty and students. We couldn’t have found a more perfect spot for Junction. It’s incredibly easy to access because it is at the RTD rail line’s Colorado Station stop, plus it is centrally located between Downtown and the Denver Tech Center, and it’s just over one mile from DU. And now, after months of recruiting a truly elite roster of local and national chefs and restaurateurs, we can’t wait to open our doors to this special dining destination.”

In addition to giving the surrounding neighborhoods their very own chef-driven food hall, Junction is bringing more than 125 new jobs to the local community. For more information about Junction and to apply for a position at the new food hall, visit junctionfoodanddrink.com .

Opening in April 2020 in Denver’s Colorado Center, Junction Food & Drink will feature 12,220-square-feet of space dedicated to 10 chef-driven food stalls serving an eclectic array of artisanal dishes, along with a full-service coffee and tea shop and a wide variety of libations served from the 40-foot Junction Bar. For more information, visit junctionfoodanddrink.com or call 720.400.7772.