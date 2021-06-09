For July 4th, Soulman’s Bar-B-Que Brings Back the Texas Triple Play

America’s Favorite Culinary Holiday Means Nolan Ryan Beef is on the Menu

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Summertime in Texas means bar-b-que….warm weather, grilling food, being outdoors, and gathering with friends and family. As America celebrates the Fourth of July, Soulman’s Bar-B-Que is kicking it up by offering the Texas Triple Play starring the best meat on the menu. The Texas Triple Play includes one pound of sliced Nolan Ryan’s Texas Angus Beef, one pound of Soulman’s signature sausage and one slab of tender ribs, cooked low and slow over hickory wood for only $59.99. Customers can add on family size sides starting at $11.99. To top it off, dessert deserves a place at the table. Soulman’s signature banana pudding can be added starting at $11.99 or the best pies on the planet can be part of the celebration for $17.99 each.

Pre-orders are being accepted at https://soulmans.com/texas-triple-play-pre-order-2021/ for pick up on Friday, July 2, Saturday, July 3, or Sunday, July 4.

“As the exclusive Bar-B-Que restaurant to carry Nolan Ryan’s premium, high-quality, all-natural beef at all of our 18 Soulman’s locations throughout North Texas, the return of the Texas Triple Play celebrates the one-year anniversary of this homegrown partnership,” says Brett Randle, CEO of Soulman’s Bar-B-Que. “As part of the great national holiday where ‘Meat is King’, we are always excited to share our passion with the communities we serve.”

