Juicy Burgers to Open New Location in Houston, Texas

Houston, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Juicy Burgers LLC, has announced the opening of its newest restaurant in Houston, Texas and will be located at 12341 FM 1960, Suite D, Houston, Texas 77065 near the intersection of Fallbrook Drive and Farm to Market 1960. Grand Opening is scheduled for early 2018 in the first quarter.

Juicy Burgers was founded in 1978 and is based in San Diego, California. The company plans additional expansion across the nation and is developing another location in Miami, Florida for planned opening in 2018. At Juicy Burgers it’s all about the hamburgers. Our burgers are “hot, fresh and custom” made fresh to order. Each hand-crafted hamburger is custom created with unique topping and flavors. SMS Assets LLC owns and operates the franchise and plans to explore additional locations.

“We feel we offer the best product in our category”, said Founder/CEO Nick Walpert. “We may not have as many locations as some of our competitors, but our customers are sold on our quality, freshness and unique flavors. They take the time to find us. I’m excited to be able to expand our brand into Texas and look forward to growing additional locations in multiple cities.”

For more information about Juicy Burgers LLC, please call 1-855-879-5842 (1-855-Try-JuicyBurgers) or visit our Corporate website at: www.juicyburgers.net For additional information on our newest Juicy Burgers Restaurant in Houston, TX, call Yusuf Hassanali at 1-281-667-0600.

Contact:

Melissa Santos

855-Try-JuicyBurgers