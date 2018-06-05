The Juice Shop Kitchen & Juicery Joins Forces with Fransmart to Franchise Nationwide

The Juice Shop Kitchen & Juicery, an innovative fast casual concept offering juices, acai bowls, salads, sweet and savory toasts, and more, has recently signed with global franchising company, Fransmart, to expand the New York-based concept into major media markets nationwide.

The Manhattan-Based Health Concept Sets Sights On Widening Reach Outside Of Current NYC, Jersey Stores

New York City, NY (RestaurantNews.com) The Juice Shop Kitchen & Juicery, an innovative fast casual concept offering more than juice with a variety of healthy breakfast, lunch and dinner options, recently signed with Fransmart as its exclusive franchising partner to expand to major media markets across the country. Fransmart is the industry’s leading developer of emerging restaurants through franchising, and is responsible for the explosive growth of powerhouse chains like Five Guys Burgers & Fries, The Halal Guys, and Qdoba Mexican Grill.

“Everyone has their own idea of what healthy is and we designed The Juice Shop with this lifestyle in mind. The juice brings people in but the energizing food hooks them. We cater to multiple day parts, so it’s not uncommon to see the same customer four to five times per week,” says Eli Halali, Co-Founder. “Having proven it to ourselves in the most competitive market in the country, we are excited to partner with Fransmart and take the concept to major U.S. markets.”

The Juice Shop was established in 2014 to provide customers with juices, smoothies and dishes that are equally as delicious as they are healthy and nutritious. The energizing brand stands out from other health-focused concepts with its expansive menu of vegan, vegetarian, gluten-free, and paleo options – ideal for anyone looking to achieve elevated wellness. Offerings include cold-pressed juices and cleanses, fresh smoothies, hearty salads, sweet and savory toasts, and breakfast, acai, kale, and poké bowls. Every item on The Juice Shop’s menu is creative, affordable, and most of all, healthy.

“We’re excited to join forces with The Juice Shop and help them expand nationwide. At a time when healthy fast casuals are exploding, The Juice Shop hits on all of the moment’s most sought-after items: salads, smoothies, acai bowls, and fresh juices. It’s truly the ‘best of’ healthy fast casual,” says Dan Rowe, President and CEO of Fransmart. “In addition to being attractive to consumers, The Juice Shop is ideal for franchisees looking for a concept that has over $1 million in average unit sales, average store size approximately 550-600 square feet, an inexpensive build out, lower cost conversions and higher franchisee returns on investment.”

The concept currently operates six corporate-owned locations in New York City, Brooklyn, and Short Hills, NJ. The Juice Shop is currently looking for experienced franchisees to expand the health-based kitchen and juicery across the country. To learn more about franchising opportunities with The Juice Shop, please visit http://go.fransmart.com/thejuiceshopny.

About The Juice Shop

Established in 2014 in the heart of New York City, The Juice Shop provides customers with juices, smoothies, and dishes that are as equally delicious as they are healthy, nutritious, and affordable. They pride themselves on offering fresh, non-GMO cold-pressed juices and made-to-order superfood smoothies that are paired perfectly with the concept’s nutrient-dense salads, toasts, and bowls of the acai, kale, and poké varieties. More than just juice and smoothies, The Juice Shop is an edible lifestyle lift that gives the body the energy revitalization it demands for a healthy and nutritious being.

About Fransmart

Fransmart is the global leader in franchise development, turning emerging restaurant concepts into national and global brands for over 10 years. Company founder Dan Rowe identified and grew brands like Five Guys Burgers & Fries and Qdoba Mexican Grill from 1-5 unit businesses to the powerhouse chains they are today. Fransmart’s current and past franchise development portfolio brands have opened more than 3,000 restaurants in 45 states and 35 countries. Fransmart and their partner brands are committed to franchise development growth—as of 2015, over 1,000 new restaurants are in development across their current portfolio.

