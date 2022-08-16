Juice Jam Energizes in Return to Charlotte

Clean Juice and Tim Tebow Celebrate Growth and Innovation at Leading Organic Fast-Casual Brand’s Largest Event in Company History

Clean Juice, the first and only national USDA-certified organic juice and food bar franchise in the U.S., celebrated growth and new strategic initiatives with more than 330 home office staff, key vendors, and Franchise Partners, including its most recent franchisee, Tim Tebow. Highlighting the annual business conference, held at the new JW Marriott Hotel in downtown Charlotte, Tebow surprised the crowd by delivering an inspiring motivational speech and hosted a meet-and-greet, followed by the official announcement of his first store opening in Jacksonville. In addition, Clean Juice awarded eight educational scholarships for Juiceristas, recognized two dozen top Franchise Partner performers, and raised more than $18,000 at its Quarters 4 Kids fundraising event. Participants also came together for a service project at a local church to stuff backpacks and other school supplies for underprivileged communities.

Though there were many memorable moments, the highlight of the week was the “Juicey Awards” celebration that included the presentation of eight $2,500 scholarships to Clean Juice Juiceristas from around the country. A total of $20K was awarded to associates from around the country to help offset the costs of postsecondary education. Additionally, the company recognized its top Two Juiceristas for winning the Clean Juice Secret Menu creation challenge during the brand’s weeklong celebration of National Smoothie Week in June. The winners received $500 and a custom-designed jean jacket and sneakers.

“This year’s Juice Jam was by far the best in our short history and has set the bar for this annual event,” said Landon Eckles, CEO of Clean Juice. “We have so much to be thankful for, and we are constantly in awe of the dedication and passionate demonstrations of our core values from our Franchise Partners that make us unique and successful. We love coming together each year to fill each other’s cups and remember the difference we are making in the lives of each guest we joyfully serve. It was pretty special to bring Juice Jam back to our hometown – The Queen City – where it all started seven years ago.”

During the event, Franchise Partners were celebrated for achievements and accolades in honor of Clean Juice’s foundational pillars, from “Top Quarters 4 Kids Fundraiser” awarded to the Glen Mills store in Pennsylvania, to the “Top Marketer,” awarded to Alan and Natalia Flowers, a multi-unit operator in Atlanta. Ga. The top three coveted awards for four years running were the “Dylan Hopp Strong in Spirit Award,” recognizing Jason Kassab of Troy, MI, for the outstanding embodiment of Clean Juice core values; the “Single Unit Operator of the Year” award recognizing the best performance including core values awarded to Laura Davis of Rea Farms, NC; and the “Multi-Unit Operator of the Year” recognizing best performance including core values awarded to Tara O’Grady & Bryan Brink of Tampa, FL along with Beth & Kevin Ellis of North Carolina.

A list of scholarship recipients:

Landon Holtzclaw – Aptos (CA)

Kayla Capitano – Lake Charles (LA)

Pravardham Venkatachalam – Rochester Hills (MI)

Kennedy Jones – The Hill (Dallas, TX)

Daniella Okyere-Boateng – Mooresville (NC)

Elizabeth Nadeau – Kingsley (Fort Mill, SC)

Kinsley Dolan – Lexington (SC)

Zackary Lancaster – Cherry Creek (Denver, CO)

The two top winners of the Clean Juice Secret Menu creation challenge were Christy Perkins from Rea Farms in Charlotte, NC, for the “The Java Chip One” and Izzy Abaray from Winter Park, FL, for “The Pina Colada One.”

Clean Juice continues to ascend as the nation’s fastest-growing USDA-certified, organic, fast-casual brand after being recently named to the Inc. 5000 for the fourth year. Its impressive and continuous growth is attributed to its unique certified organic operation and premium guest experience. Named #21 of the top fast-food brands to watch, Clean Juice was founded on product innovation focusing on organic fruits and vegetables with no additives, GMOs, or chemicals and making healthy, fast food accessible to communities across the United States. For more information about Clean Juice, its leadership team, its core values, and franchising opportunities, please visit www.cleanjuice.com or www.cleanjuicefranchising.com .

